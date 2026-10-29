Have some Halloween fun in Prosperity

PROSPERITY – With Halloween just days away, there is a finite amount of time to get a pumpkin to adorn your porch.

One well known, local option that also supports youth in the community is the Wightman Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch. According to Allie Compton, who works with the youth program at Wightman, the church will be selling the pumpkins through October 31, unless they sell out.

According to Compton, the church has been operating the pumpkin patch for about a decade, and the youth members are responsible for the operation. In fact, this will help offset the cost of their mission trip.

“This year, we are raising funds to send 31 youth and adults to Loveland, Colorado, in June 2027,” Compton said. “During our week in Loveland, our team will serve the community through a variety of service projects while sharing the love of God with those we meet.”

Although the church rarely has any pumpkins leftover, Compton said any spoiled or damaged pumpkins will go to anyone interested in them to feed to animals.

The pumpkin patch will operate from 3:30-7:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 10:00 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The church will also have a trunk-or-treat event at their walking track on Halloween, October 31, from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Wightman Methodist Church is located at 302 N Main Street, Prosperity.

The pumpkin patch at Wightman will not be the only Halloween activity in Prosperity. Town Administrator Karen Livingston provided information that the town’s annual Sooktacular Trunk-or-Treat will take place on Halloween (October 31) from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

The flyer for the event states “A fun-filled safe environment at the Prosperity Town Square.” T

he town square is located at 105 Grace Street, Prosperity.

Also on Grace Street, Grace Lutheran Church will also be participating with trunk-or-treat from 5:00-6:30 p.m. They will be joining in with the town’s Sooktacular. The church is located at 210 Grace Street, Prosperity.

For more information on the town’s event, visit prosperitysc.com.