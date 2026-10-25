Komatsu Newberry celebrates 25 years

NEWBERRY — Komatsu’s Newberry Manufacturing Operation (NMO) celebrated its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of manufacturing excellence, innovation, and community partnership. The milestone event brought together frontline employees, local civic leaders, corporate staff, and upper management to honor the legacy the facility has built since its inception.

The celebration featured live demonstrations of the advanced machinery assembled at the Newberry plant, highlighting the team’s commitment to safety, collaboration, and continuous operational improvement. Keynote speakers reflected on the facility’s humble beginnings and the enduring, mutually beneficial relationship forged between Komatsu and the Newberry community.

“Komatsu chose Newberry as a plant location to bring equipment production closer to our customers and strengthen our ability to serve the North American market,” said Tony Crespo, General Manager of Komatsu NMO. “Newberry offered a combination of a skilled workforce, strong transportation connections, and a supportive community that has helped make this facility an important part of our North American manufacturing footprint ever since.”

Looking toward the future, Crespo reinforced Komatsu’s long-term commitment to the region.

“We’ve been proud to be part of the Newberry community for the past 25 years, and we’re excited about what’s ahead,” Crespo said. “Next year, we’ll begin producing the WA600, the largest wheel loader ever built at this facility, demonstrating the confidence Komatsu has in the capabilities of our local team.”

To commemorate the 25-year milestone, the company unveiled a model of the WA485-11 wheel loader, one of the newest and most advanced flagship models manufactured at the plant.

Local leaders emphasized Komatsu’s footprint extends far beyond its physical facility. Rick Farmer, director for Newberry County Economic Development, reflected on the profound impact the global manufacturer has had on the regional economy over the years.

“Komatsu is a highly respected company, known throughout the world for quality heavy machinery,” Farmer noted. “Komatsu’s thriving presence in Newberry shows the world that we are a manufacturing powerhouse that can compete in the global marketplace. This only makes us stronger as a community.”

Beyond pushing the boundaries of manufacturing innovation and professional development for its workforce, Komatsu remains deeply integrated into the civic fabric of its home community. The company actively participates in local philanthropy and volunteerism, providing corporate support to a variety of critical community initiatives, including:

Youth & Accessibility: Dedicated sponsorship of local education programs, Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs, and the Special Olympics.

Civic & Health Initiatives: Active participation in Adopt-A-Highway, Meals on Wheels, Relay for Life, and substantial contributions to local food banks.

Following the completion of its construction in 2001, the facility officially launched mass production in May 2002 to meet growing market demand. Today, Komatsu is ranked the 2nd largest construction and heavy equipment manufacturer in the world

What began as a localized operation powered by just 22 pioneering employees building backhoe loaders has scaled into a 300,000-square-foot footprint employing a workforce of up to 250 skilled professionals. To date, the dedicated NMO workforce has manufactured more than 53,000 machines, proving that while products and industrial processes adapt over time, the facility’s core strength lies in its commitment to continuous improvement and workforce empowerment.