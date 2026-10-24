City of Newberry receives Duke Energy Foundation Grant award

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry was recently awarded a Duke Energy Foundation Grant in the amount of $10,000.

Newberry was one of 22 grant recipients, with a total of $190,000 awarded through the program.

With this grant, the City of Newberry plans to support the resodding and irrigation improvements at Memorial Park.

Mayor Foster Senn said that Duke Energy’s grant for downtown Newberry is fitting and much appreciated as they are a central part of Newberry’s success.

“The City of Newberry and Duke have had a relationship since 1914, and we are most pleased that relationship will continue for many years to come through the Catawba Nuclear Station and the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency,” Senn said.

Nick Thompson, Duke Energy’s government and community relations manager added that Newberry’s Main Street is a gathering place and an important part of the community.

“Through support from our Main Street revitalization grants, Duke Energy is proud to help communities invest in the projects that matter to them,” he said. “We look forward to seeing how the revitalization of Memorial Park will continue to enhance the downtown experience and become a place that brings people together.”