Tench Street to permanently close Nov. 9

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council approved a resolution Tuesday to close certain portions of Tench Street in the city limits.

This resolution authorizes the permanent closure of the portion of Tench Street located between Caldwell Street and Powerhouse Road.

Mayor Foster Senn said as part of the amphitheater development, the city has determined that the permanent closure of a portion of Tench Street is necessary to accommodate the construction and future operation of the amphitheater and associated improvements.

Motion to approve the resolution was made by Councilperson Carlton Kinard and seconded by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow.

Senn said that the residents that lived on Powerhouse Road would still be able to access their homes, despite the closure.

Upon returning from executive session, Kinard made a motion to add an action item to the agenda for consideration, seconded by Councilperson David DuBose.

Council considered first reading of an ordinance to establish a 150-day moratorium on data center development within the City of Newberry.

The ordinance provides the city with time to evaluate the potential impacts of data center development on utility infrastructure, environmental resources, land-use compatibility, and community needs, Senn said. The moratorium allows council and staff to study existing regulations and determine whether additional zoning requirements, development standards, or safeguards are necessary.

Kinard made a motion, seconded by DuBose to approve first reading of the ordinance. Second and final reading will take place at a special city council meeting on October 26 at 4:30 p.m.

Joel Ledbetter with the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA) presented the Supplemental Power Sales Renewal Agreement to council on Tuesday.

PMPA has been the city’s wholesale power provider since 1985, Ledbetter shared, which is provided through two contracts: the Catawba Project power sales agreement and the supplemental power sales agreement.

Ledbetter told council that a new Catawba Project sales agreement was executed last year and now PMPA has been working on replacing the supplemental power sales agreement.

“We have 10 participants at PMPA, and so far, seven have chosen to extend the supplemental power sales agreement,” he said.

The agreement will take effect upon termination of the existing agreement on December 31, 2029.

“This will allow PMPA to continue to provide you supplemental power sales over and above your Catawba allotment,” Ledbetter said. “Both of those [agreements] together comprise all your wholesale power requirements.”

Senn shared that supplemental power was for what he would call the hot days, when much more electricity was being used in the city.

Announcements/Updates

Senn then shared good news from around Newberry including the most recent employee spotlight, Bailey Gause, marketing coordinator for the parks, recreation and tourism department. Photos were shared from recent events including the Senior P.R.E.P. event, Kids Fun Day, Newberry Oktoberfest, the 25th anniversary of Komatsu, and Public Utilities Week.

Senn shared news that the scarecrows downtown had been a success, as well as the success of the city’s senior adult programming and ticket sales from the Newberry Opera House.

The date for the Newberry Christmas Parade was also shared, which will take place on Saturday, November 21 at 5 p.m.

Also under announcements, Steven Knapp, executive director of The Newberry Museum provided an update for council on the museum to include the success of their most recent exhibit featuring the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, along with their lecture series and Carolina Kids Day associated with that.

For 2026, Knapp said the museum had on-site visitation approaching 3,000, with predictions they will reach 3,500-4,000 visitors by the end of the year.

Knapp said they’d grown the museum’s outreach by leaps and bounds compared to previous years, with visitors from all over the United States.

“The City of Newberry is a vital part of the support that keeps the museum running,” he said.

Jessica Holcomb, executive director of the Newberry Housing Authority also provided council with an update sharing that they had recently developed a new mission, vision, values and strategic priorities.

Some of their staff and board’s strategic priorities include:

Strengthening community partnerships

Increasing community engagement, marketing, and public awareness

Improve safety, security and quality of life for residents

Promote residency housing transitions and independent living

Together, the Newberry Housing Authority provides housing to well over 600 families.

Old Business

Under old business, City Manager Jason Taylor provided council with an update on the USDOT Build Grant, sharing that unfortunately, the city was not chosen for funding. Taylor shared with council that the city had been given a debrief with USDOT to give them pointers of applying in future years. The City of Newberry received a final score of “recommending funding,” he said.

New Business

Under new business, council approved a resolution making provisions for the signature and adoption of the Supplemental Power Sales Renewal Agreement between the City of Newberry and PMPA.

Senn said this would take the city from 2029 through the life of the Catawba plant.

Motion to approve the resolution was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson David Force.

Also approved Tuesday was first reading of an ordinance to amend Section 2-3 of the Code of Ordinances of the city entitled “General Guidelines of Annexation” to repeal subsections C, D, E, and F.

Taylor said when it came to annexation, the city was far stricter than what the state allowed.

“The state had been more restrictive in the past and they’ve changed based on litigation that’s occurred as far as what’s allowed when annexing properties,” he said. “While they have changed, we have failed to change and keep up with what the state has done.”

The purpose of the ordinance is to revise and simplify the city’s general guidelines for annexation by repealing subsections (c), (d), (e), and (f) of Section 2-3, which city staff have determined are not required by state law and no longer necessary to the city’s annexation policy.

The ordinance also reenacts Section 2-3 as amended to clearly establish the city’s current annexation procedures, including Planning Commission review and the responsibility of property owners seeking annexation to prepare the required petition, plat, and legal description. The reenactment further clarifies the city’s intent that these provisions expressly amend the city code.

Motion to approve first reading was made by DuBose and seconded by Holmes.

Council then approved a resolution authorizing a match for the Rural Development Initiative Grant. Motion was made by DuBose and seconded by Kinard.

This resolution commits the city to a minimum of $50,000 in local matching funds for the $500,000 Rural Development Initiative Grant application and authorizes the city to proceed with submission of the grant application to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

Approval will demonstrate the city’s commitment to the proposed renovation of 1107 Harrington Street and the development of a multi-use arts facility in the downtown arts district.

Taylor shared that this would be an opportunity to work with both Newberry County and the Newberry Opera House to achieve this. The county’s contribution to the project would be the facility, with the remainder of the funding (apart from the local matching funds) to be contributed by the opera house.

Council then discussed consideration of a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Newberry and Newberry County for the above project.

The city has an opportunity to secure grant funding for the upfit and renovation of property located within the city limits. The property, identified as parcel 343-2-11-2, is currently owned by Newberry County.

As a condition of the anticipated grant funding, the city must own the property to be renovation and maintain ownership for a minimum of five years. To facilitate the grant opportunity and proposed improvements, Newberry County and the City of Newberry have prepared a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining the terms of the transfer and the responsibilities of each party.

The MOU will expire in 2031, on the date specified within the agreement, unless otherwise modified in writing and approved by both parties. Motion was made by Kinard and seconded by Glasgow.

Next, council approved a request to enter into a contract related to an in-fill housing development for the City of Newberry.

Motion to approve the request was made by Councilperson Clay Smith and seconded by Glasgow.

Approval of this request authorizes the city manager to enter into a contract with MTM Property Group, LLC, for the sale of city-owned lots for in-fill development.

Taylor shared that over the years, the city has acquired properties in the Oakland Mill area, in which he thinks the best use of those is rebuilding the neighborhood. He said the city was examining properties they owned, properties with water/sewer, roads and are essentially ready to go, but not currently in productive status.

Proposals from developers were taken to build good, quality houses on these lots, Taylor said with MTM Property Group, LLC receiving the bid. The developer he said has committed to streetscaping, along with sidewalk improvements.

Taylor said the purchase price was $70,000 which includes six lots, 22 units, with completion of the first eight units by August 2027.

Council then approved a request for outside water service for a property located at 81 Wren Road. The property owner has agreed to execute an annexation covenant indicating a willingness to annex if the property becomes contiguous to the city limits and council determines it is in the best interest of the city to annex the property.

The property is adjacent to an existing city water line and will require no extension beyond a standard tap.

Motion to approve the request was made by Holmes and seconded by Force.

One appointment to the Newberry Housing Authority Board was made Tuesday. Kinard made a motion, seconded by Glasgow to appoint Marguerite Girard to the Newberry Housing Authority Board.

Council then approved a request to allow alcohol within the designated event area for the Newberry Opera House Guild Oyster Roast on Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. Motion to approve the request was made by Holmes and seconded by Force.

The event will be held on McKibben Street between Harrington and Boyce. Guests would only be allowed to travel with their beverages on McKibben Street in front of the Newberry Opera House.

Event patrons will have a wrist band to identify themselves as ticket holders and 21 and older. Newberry Opera House is providing security for the event from 3-8 p.m.

Newberry City Council will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, November 10 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.