Encouraging trick-or-treating downtown

NEWBERRY – The Newberry Downtown Development Association/Main Street Newberry will be encouraging more families to go trick-or-treating in downtown Newberry this Halloween by asking local businesses to pass out candy.

Historically, many families visit the residential side of Main Street in Newberry to trick-or-treat, and this year Jimmy Stephens, president of NDDA, is hoping families begin the night downtown.

Stephens said the idea to host trick-or-treaters at businesses began after he spoke to Newberry Opera House Executive Director Anne Pinckney Smith about their upcoming Opera-tion Hauntober event.

“The Opera House asked if we wanted to be involved. NDDA, of course, was interested. Our goal is to get as many businesses as we can to give out candy following their event,” Stephens said.

Families will be encouraged to go to participating businesses to trick-or-treat immediately after the Newberry Opera House’s children’s event. Trick-or-treating will take place approximately 5:30-6:30 p.m. downtown.

To help make it easier to know which businesses are participating, the Newberry Opera House will be giving out maps during their event. With the help of the Newberry Opera House, Stephens anticipates 10-12 businesses will be involved on Halloween.

“Our goal will be to make this one cohesive Halloween event; families can start at the Newberry Opera House, trick-or-treat at local businesses, then make their way to the Main Street residences,” Stephens said.

For those looking to spend their Halloween on Main Street, be aware that Main Street will be closed from Kinard to Crenshaw, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and opening back up at 8:30 p.m.

“We want everyone to enjoy the evening, have fun, and most importantly, stay safe,” said Police Chief Kevin Goodman.

Additionally, Goodman requests that drivers should not park on the side of the roads.

While that part of Main Street will be closed, the business district will not be and Stephens asks everyone to be safe while participating.

The NDDA will also be hosting a pet-friendly Halloween event during the Newberry Market (9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday) with a dog costume contest. The contest will take place around 11 a.m. Stephens said this should be a fun and exciting event for animal lovers.

“I absolutely hope that both of these events will continue in the future. Our goal of both events is to get people downtown, especially those who may not know these businesses exist,” Stephens said.

For more information, follow NDDA on social media or visit their website: newberrydowntown.com.