Newberry Rotary celebrates Teachers of the Year

NEWBERRY COUNTY – Much can be said about teachers, and often thank you is rarely enough; to celebrate the good work of teachers, the Rotary Club of Newberry recently showed appreciation to the 15 teachers of the year in Newberry County.

During their club meeting on Friday, October 16, 2026, each teacher was recognized as Beverly Leslie, club member, read a brief description of each. They also received a certificate and a $25 gift card to Half Full.

“With so many excellent teachers in our local schools, we’d like to recognize them all, but members of the Rotary Club of Newberry are pleased to have the opportunity to celebrate these amazing teachers of the year,” Leslie said. “Their biographies speak volumes of the impact they have on the students of Newberry County.”

The teachers were recognized as follows, as read by Leslie:

Newberry High – UnDrena Cromer

“UnDrena Cromer is a special education teacher and softball coach at Newberry High, where she has dedicated the past six years to making a meaningful difference in the lives of her students, athletes, colleagues, and community. She was also named the WLTX Teacher of the Year for 2025-26.

“Ms. Cromer begins her classes with positive affirmations, helping students recognize their worth and start each day with confidence and encouragement. She intentionally teaches important life skills, including social well-being, independence, resilience, and the importance of loving and embracing life.”

Mid-Carolina High – Hanna Reese

“With 11 years of teaching experience, Ms. Reese is now in her sixth year at MCHS, where she serves as an English teacher, yearbook teacher and advisor, lead student council advisor, and girls lacrosse head coach.

Ms. Reese’s dedication reaches far beyond the classroom. In her classroom and on the lacrosse field, she helps students from all backgrounds feel valued and included while teaching lessons that extend beyond academics and athletics. She even holds a commercial driver’s license (CDL), allowing her to drive the bus for student council events and lacrosse matches.”

Whitmire Community School (Secondary) – Alison Cody

“Not only is Ms. Cody the Whitmire Secondary Teacher of the Year, she is also the District Teacher of the Year. She has been a middle school English language arts teacher at Whitmire for the past 29 years, and currently serves as the middle level English language arts lead for the school district, and was named Distinguished Literacy Teacher for both Whitmire High and the district.

“She was recently selected as a fellow in the South Carolina Department of Education Curriculum-Based Professional Learning Team Curriculum Cohort Fellowship. This yearlong fellowship is designed to build a sustainable statewide network of instructional leaders dedicated to strengthening the implementation of High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM). As a Read 180 teacher for over ten years, she has participated in extensive professional development focused on supporting struggling readers.”

Newberry County Career Center – Elizabeth Modzel

“Ms. Modzel is now in her fourth year of teaching and serves as one of the business education teachers, teaching marketing communications and artificial intelligence. She was selected to serve on South Carolina’s pilot curriculum team for the new artificial intelligence program, helping shape learning opportunities for students across the state.

“Her dedication to students, willingness to embrace innovation, and genuine care for others make her truly deserving of this recognition.”

Newberry Academy – Linda Devaney

“Ms. Devaney has been educating students since 2001 and came to Newberry Academy eight years ago. As a mathematics educator, she has a special gift for making math engaging and understandable. She helps students believe in themselves and realize that math is something they can master. As Galileo said, ‘Mathematics is the language in which God has written the universe.’

“This year, Ms. Devaney has taken on additional responsibilities, including teaching English I, serving as head of the accreditation committee, participating on the faculty leadership team, and tutoring students. She is respected by her colleagues, parents, and students, and she consistently goes above and beyond to support the school.”

Newberry Middle – Katie Shaw

“Ms. Shaw has served Newberry Middle for five school years as a seventh and eighth grade science teacher and science department lead. She has also served as the head cheerleading coach for two years and does an outstanding job as the sponsor of the student ambassadors.

“Mrs. Shaw goes above and beyond in her commitment to the students, school, and community. Her leadership, dedication, and willingness to serve in multiple roles make a tremendous difference at Newberry Middle School.”

Mid-Carolina Middle – Candice Dixon

“Candice Dixon has dedicated 27 years to education and currently serves as a school counselor at Mid-Carolina Middle School. She plays an important role in supporting the academic, social, and emotional needs of the students. Whether she is helping students navigate challenges, supporting families, coordinating service opportunities, or simply being a listening ear, Candice makes a difference every day.

Whitmire Community School (Elementary) – Eiko Hendrix

“Ms. Hendrix is certified in both elementary education and middle level social studies and math and currently serves at Whitmire Community School, where she works with students and teachers in grades K–5 to help instill a lifelong love of reading across all classrooms. She has been honored to be named teacher of the year at every school where she has served.”

Boundary Street Elementary – Shannon Reid

“With six years of experience, and two years at Boundary Street Elementary, not only is Ms. Reid Boundary Street’s Teacher of the Year but is also the runner-up for District Teacher of the Year.

“Coach Shannon Reid is one of the bright faces greeting students as they arrive each morning. Throughout the day, she makes a point of connecting with students and helping each one feel accepted, included, and able to participate. Boundary Street Elementary is fortunate to have her on its team.”

Newberry Elementary – Mikayla Brummel

“Mikayla Brummel exemplifies what it means to be a teacher of the year. As an exceptional first-grade teacher, she creates an engaging learning environment where students are given meaningful opportunities to respond, think, and connect their learning to the world around them.

“From day one, Mikayla intentionally builds strong relationships with her students, creating a classroom where every child feels valued, supported, and capable of success. With a smile on her face and a genuine desire to grow, Mikayla continually seeks opportunities to strengthen her practice and better meet the needs of her students.”

Gallman Elementary – Jaleesa Johnson

“Ms. Jaleesa Johnson serves as Gallman Elementary School’s guidance counselor. She has been a part of the Gallman family for the past eight years and is in her ninth year in the field of education. Ms. Johnson provides guidance lessons for every class, facilitates small-group lessons, and works one-on-one with students to provide individualized support and encouragement.”

Little Mountain Elementary – Noel Blaschke

“Ms. Blaschke has been teaching for 26 years, spending 24 years in Fort Mill before joining Little Mountain Elementary two years ago. Throughout her career, she has taught third grade, kindergarten, and now first grade.

“She loves teaching reading and especially values the close-knit community here in Newberry. For Ms. Blaschke, one of the greatest rewards of teaching is hearing students say how much they love coming to school and watching former students grow up and succeed.”

Prosperity Elementary – Christen Senn

“Ms. Senn currently serves as Pre-K through fifth grade resource teacher. Her favorite subject to teach is social-emotional learning. During her time in education, she has watched her students achieve attainable goals from individual goal setting to graduating from special services.”

Pomaria Garmany Elementary – Michelle Branham

“Michelle Branham has dedicated more than 16 years to education, serving as a classroom teacher and now as an early literacy teacher leader. She has a passion for helping struggling readers become confident, successful students.

“In addition to working with students, Michelle provides professional development and coaching to teachers throughout the school district. She has also taught graduate-level literacy courses through Clemson University and received the Distinguished Teacher of Literacy Award in both 2020 and 2023.”

Reuben Elementary – Kim Workman

“Kim Workman has 23 years of teaching experience. She serves resource students and multilingual students at Reuben Elementary School and is an educator who brings dedication, compassion, and a genuine love for her students to everything she does. She challenges her students to believe in themselves, celebrates their successes, and never stops looking for ways to help them grow. Her commitment to her students, her colleagues, and the school community is evident every day.”

Rotary Club of Newberry President John Covington was proud to shine a spotlight on these educators during the recent meeting.

“On behalf of the Newberry Rotary Club, congratulations to the teachers of the year from Newberry County’s public and private schools. Hearing students and principals share how these teachers have touched their lives was inspiring. It reminded us what our theme, ‘Creating a Lasting Impact,’ is all about,” he said. “These teachers give more than lessons. They give encouragement, build confidence, and help children see what is possible. Literacy and education are at the heart of Rotary’s work, and we thank all our educators for the difference they make every day.”