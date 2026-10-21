Shooting incident under investigation

NEWBERRY – In the early morning hours on Saturday, October 17, 2026, officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting call at a block party on Wise Street near Holloway Street, where four victims were injured. Those injured were transported to Newberry Health and Prisma Health for medical treatment.

“This investigation is in the early stages, with very little cooperation from those in attendance and we do not have much information to release,” said Police Chief Kevin Goodman. “Newberry Police Department investigators are working diligently to identify those responsible for this senseless act of violence.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Newberry City Police Department at 803-321-1010. All information is appreciated.