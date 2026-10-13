Spot the signs of cyberbullying

Bullying occurs in schools across the globe. The prevalence of digital devices and the internet even ensures bullying can find its way into homes when the bully is not physically present.

A study from the World Health Organization found that roughly one in six school-aged children face cyberbullying. A survey of teenagers in the United States indicated that up to 46 percent of children have encountered abusive online behaviors, according to the Pew Research Center. Recognizing that cyberbullying is taking place is not always so easy. Here are some common physical and emotional warning signs of cyberbullying, courtesy of StopBullying.gov and the Cyberbulling Research Center.

Online behavior changes

A child who once spent a lot of time online but now is reluctant to use devices may be a victim of cyberbullying. Those who become upset, anxious, angry, or jumpy when receiving a text or checking social media might be victims of cyberbullying. One who hides phones when someone passes by or is secretive about what they are doing online could be hiding cyberbullying. A person on the receiving end of cyberbullying also may abruptly delete existing social media accounts or create new ones.

Emotional indicators

Someone being bullied may pull away from close friends, family and activities they previously enjoyed. They may be reluctant to go to school and feign illness or give reasons why they should stay home. Unexplained outbursts of anger or persistent sadness or irritability also could indicate a child is being cyberbullied.

Academic performance declines

Changes in grades for the worse or trouble concentrating or completing schoolwork might mean bullying is taking place.

Sleep or appetite changes

Cyberbullying may cause a person to experience difficulty sleeping, frequent nightmares or drastic changes in eating habits.

If parents suspect that cyberbullying is taking place, they can document any evidence of the behavior, including taking screenshots or saving messages and posts and noting time stamps. Parents can offer non-judgmental support to their children, reassuring them that it is not their fault and that device privileges won’t be compromised because they came forward. If required, parents can engage the school or authorities if the bullying involves threats of violence, explicit material or extortion.

Cyberbullying affects many children, so parents and teachers need to be diligent in recognizing any warning signs that it is taking place.