Former Newberry Police Officer faces SLED charges

NEWBERRY – State Law Enforcement Division agents have arrested former Newberry Police Officer, Khadijah C. Gaskins, accused of Misconduct in Office, Ill treatment of Animals, and Criminal Conspiracy, according to a release from Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman.

According to warrants, on or about May 29, 2023, while acting in her official capacity as a sworn police officer for the Newberry Police Department, Gaskins committed official misconduct (common law) when she improperly obtained information from a Newberry Police Department records database.

Records state Gaskins’ co-defendant requested a search for and with the request the co-defendant, sent Gaskins a news article link from May 17, 2023, detailing the arrest of the men at an active dogfight in North Carolina. Gaskins provided the co-defendant with a picture of the record search results from the Newberry Police Department internal system, the warrant reads.

“Through investigation, it was determined that the co-defendant owned pit-bull type dogs kept in a manner consistent with dogfighting and digital evidence indicated that Gaskins was aware of her co-defendant’s involvement in dogfighting,” it said.

Additionally, warrants state a large amount of cellular records data was seized and reviewed. Those records showed pit-bull type dogs consistently kept on the property, some in conditions readily apparent to constitute unnecessary pain and suffering.

The warrant reads: ”These conditions included the following; a chained dog covered in blood, dogs with readily apparent wounds, a dog with shredded oral tissue hanging from its mouth, and additional dogs appearing to be deceased with exposed tissue. The kennels were located behind the residence with no known obstruction to view the open-front dog kennels making them viewable from Gaskins’ residence. Therefore, agreeing to the accepted level of care for the animals, thus through acts of omission continuing the cause of pain & suffering.”

“When I became aware of SLED’s investigation into Sgt. Gaskins for Misconduct in Office, on September 29, 2026, she was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of their investigation,” said Goodman. “On October 5, 2026, when I received notification of her arrest, her employment with our agency was terminated.”

The Newberry Police Department stated they are fully cooperating with SLED during this investigation.