Things are getting haunted at the Newberry Opera House

NEWBERRY – The season is starting to get spooky in Newberry, and with Halloween fast approaching, it is now time to decide your upcoming plans.

One Halloween event that welcomes everyone is the free Opera-tion Hauntober, sponsored by Carolina Comfort, at the Newberry Opera House.

The event will be on Halloween, Saturday, October 31 and will be a double feature of the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” at 4 p.m. and the 1980 film “The Shining” at 7 p.m. However, that is not all, as the staff of the Newberry Opera House have a variety of fun activities in between, including a haunted tour and a costume contest.

Operations Director Nydia Garcia was the brain child behind this year’s inaugural event. The idea started to form thanks to her love of Halloween and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I started working at the Newberry Opera House in 2020 as the ticketing coordinator, it was during COVID and it was right around Halloween,” she said. “Even though we were still open, it felt like everything had become so gray and uncertain. I wanted to find a way to bring some fun and excitement back into the workplace, and, more importantly, create an opportunity for our box office team to bond.”

To help bring some color to a bad situation, Garcia asked if they could dress up and have a little fun. With approval from senior staff, they were able to get creative with themes.

“Sometimes we would wear gowns to an event or dress according to the theme of a particular show. The staff really enjoyed it, so I eventually thought, why not go all out for Halloween,” she said. “In 2021, we chose Disney as our theme and dressed up for the show closest to Halloween. We have continued the tradition every year since then. Over time, I started noticing there seemed to be fewer Halloween events, not just in Newberry, but everywhere, including some of the things I use to take my own children to.”

The lack of events inspired Garcia. She said since the staff were already dressing up and celebrating Halloween, why not invite the community? Thus, Opera-tion Hauntober was born.

The biggest draw of this Halloween event will be the two classic films. Garcia said they started out asking staff and customers what their favorite horror movies and childhood movies were. From there, staff narrowed the list down and selected one kid-friendly movie and one horror movie.

“We wanted to offer something that families could enjoy together while also giving horror fans a fun Halloween experience,” she said.

For those who may be interested in one movie, but not the other, have no fear! You are able to see both movies or choose to see one. However, be aware there is limited seating, so you’ll need to reserve a free ticket in advance.

This Halloween event isn’t just the movies though. Garcia said this will be a pre-show party before each movie with crafts, photo opportunities, and a ghost walk.

“Newberry Opera House staff and volunteers will be hosting the lobby activities, while Newberry College will be hosting the ghost walk,” she said.

The children’s activities will take place from 3:00-3:45 p.m. and will include crafts, a children’s version of the ghost walk, a photo booth, and the chance to register for the costume contest.

The costume contest will then take place, on the stage, from 3:45-3:55 p.m. with the winners being crowned right before the movie.

“After the children’s movie, children will also receive a map on their way out with information about downtown Trick-or-Treating from 5:30-6:30 p.m., so the Halloween fun can continue throughout downtown Newberry,” Garcia said.

The fun will not just be for children; at 6 p.m. the doors will open for the adult events.

From 6:00-6:45 p.m. adults can enjoy crafts, the adult version of the ghost walk (this one is comparatively scarier than the juvenile version earlier in the day), photo booth, and costume contest registration.

The adult costume contest will take place on the stage from 6:45-6:55 p.m. and once again the winners will be announced right before the movie begins.

“The ghost walk will take guests through the dressing room level of the Newberry Opera House. Newberry College will be decorating and hosting the experience, and I am so excited about what they have planned,” Garcia said.

For the costume contests, everyone who wins will receive a prize, and the rules are as follows:

The contest is open to event attendees, and all participants must be present at the time of judging. Costumes should be appropriate for a public, family-friendly event. Costumes and props may not include real weapons or anything that could create a safety concern.

The costumes will be judged on creativity and originality, overall appearance, attention to detail, presentation and overall impact.

For anyone interested in participating, keep in mind that participants are expected to be respectful of all contestants, guests, staff and the venue. Costumes or props that create a safety concern may be disqualified. The Newberry Opera House also has the right to refuse or remove an entry that does not meet the event’s safety or conduct requirements.

The children’s contest will feature three age categories: Little Ones (0-5), Kids (6-12), and Teens (13-17). For adults 18 and up, the top three costumes will receive prizes.

“We really want everyone to have fun with it, so whether you go all out or keep your costume simple, come dressed up and join us,” Garcia said.

The Halloween activities are open to everyone, but again those wanting to see the movies will need to reserve tickets. Garcia said if they still have seats on the day of the event they will make them available to anyone walking in, but that is not a guarantee.

To learn more or to reserve your free ticket, visit https://www.newberryoperahouse.com/event/opera-tion-hauntober/.