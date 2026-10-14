Council proclaims Oct. 17 ‘Hope School Day’

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On October 7, 2026, Newberry County Council, by unanimous vote, proclaimed October 17, 2026 as “Hope School Day” in Newberry County South Carolina, in recognition, honor and celebration of the school’s 100th Anniversary.

Hope School is a “Rosenwald School.” Built in the 1920s, it was one of 5,000 schools that sprang from a collaboration between Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald, then-CEO of Sears, Roebuck & Co., for the purpose of improving educational opportunities for African-American children in the rural South.

About 500 schools were built in South Carolina – the vast majority of which have been lost to development, to decay and to history. Fewer than 40 remain — in varying degrees of disrepair and restoration. Hope School has been wonderfully restored and, for more than 20 years, has served as a non-profit community center in a remote rural part of the county.

The land for Hope School was sold for the nominal price of $5 by James Haskell Hope who was then Superintendent of Education for the State of South Carolina. His family had owned and worked the land in Newberry County since the Colonial era. As Superintendent for more than 23 years, Mr. Hope ushered in important and lasting changes to the public education system. His descendants have been instrumental in the school’s restoration and preserving its legacy.

During the mid-1920s, the people in and around Hope Station (Pomaria) worked hard to raise funds to qualify for the Rosenwald grant, to build the school and outfit it with furniture, books and other supplies. All tolled, the community raised $2,900: $600 from the Black community; $400 from their white neighbors; and $1,200 in public funds. In addition, there were countless contributions of supplies, materials and labor donated for the project.

The school closed in 1954. In 1958, it was sold to St. Paul AME Church for $500. Among the church members who raised money to buy the school back from the Newberry School District were: Dorothy Chapman, John Flemon, Willie Mae Flemon, Daisy Houseal, Robert Houseal, and four others.

From about 1997 to 2003, Reverend Patricia Brisbane St Paul AME, led a committee that began to raise funds to restore the school. Committee members included: Joe Chapman, Mary Chapman Rutherford, Novice Cooks, Lillie Mae Flemon Wise, Louis Flemon, Sam Glymph, Matt Redford Harris, Willie Johnson, Washington Smith and Louis Spencer.

In 2005, Tenetha Flemon Hall began to gather a team of people to restore Hope School and preserve it. She dedicated her time, work and resources to honor members of her family who had helped build the school, who had attended the school and worked in it, and who had dreamed of its future, and to her Mother who had been one of its teachers.

Restoration began in earnest, under the watchful eye and dedication of Ron Hope, a descendant of Superintendent Hope. Ron was project manager, electrician, plumber, yardman and all-around fix-it man. With the support of his wife, Elsie Hope, Ron dedicated himself to this project as a labor of love and legacy.

The Flemon siblings, many of whom attended the school, worked tirelessly to restore the school to its historic condition, adding some amenities that would make the building usable in the modern era such as a kitchen, HVAC system, and indoor toilets.

Jay Hope, one of Superintendent Hope’s grandsons, brought the project to the attention of the Smithsonian Institute / National Museum of African-American History and Culture, Washington DC where, since 2105, artifacts from Hope School — desks, pot-bellied stove, signs, videos — have been on display and seen by millions of visitors.

The history of Hope School is about a community that rallied to build the school in the mid-1920s, maintain it and use it until the mid-1950s, and about generations of their descendants who bought it back and saved it from destruction, who restored it and who are now preparing it for future generations.

The Proclamation declaring October 17, 2026 as “Hope School Day” is a testament to the hard work, sacrifices, dreams and prayers of countless numbers of people, known and unknown, who are well-worth remembering, honoring and celebrating.

The public is invited to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Hope School at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 1917 Hope Station Road, Pomaria, SC.

For more information email: [email protected].