Newberry Downhill Mile is Oct. 31

NEWBERRY — Lace up your sneakers and get ready to walk and celebrate wellness at the Newberry Downhill Mile, coming to downtown Newberry on October 31 at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to join this fun, family-friendly walk and fun-run, sponsored by the Live Healthy Newberry County Coalition and presented by Stokes Trainor. The event is designed to promote exercise, wellness and community spirit—all while enjoying a festive morning in Newberry.

The fun begins at 9:15 a.m. with registration at the Newberry College Wolf statue. Participants will be greeted by the Newberry College Wolves cheerleaders, dance team and beloved mascot Scar, who will help get everyone energized and ready to go.

The official welcome begins at 10 a.m., followed by the start of the one-mile route from the Newberry College Wolf statue to downtown.

Once participants cross the finish line, the celebration continues on the Square at Community Hall with a complimentary breakfast. To get back to the college, the Newberry County Council on Aging will provide a bus shuttle for participants or participants can walk back.

Registration is $20.00 (plus $3.18 in fees) and includes the full Newberry Downhill Mile experience: the walk/fun run, a T-shirt, swag bag, breakfast and return bus transportation.

Whether you’re looking to add some activity to your day, enjoy a morning with friends and family, or simply show your support for a healthier Newberry County, the Newberry Downhill Mile is a great way to get moving and have some fun.

Grab your sneakers, bring your enthusiasm and join us October 31 for the Newberry Downhill Mile! Registration is available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/newberry-downhill-mile-fun-runwalk-tickets-2000964868787?msockid=1c33a75e46a765363536b08a477164fb

Or Google search “Newberry Downhill Mile Fun Run Eventbrite.”

Dr. Mike Bernardo is chair of the Live Healthy Newberry County Coalition. “I have some patients who are “elders” in the community who do a really great job of caring for themselves so that they can be vigorous and functional even into their 80s and 90s,” he said. “But the key common denominator is EXERCISE – or for those who don’t particularly like that word, MOVEMENT.

“The Downtown Mile is a wonderful event because it makes movement & exercise accessible and social, which are key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Walking is one of the simplest and most effective ways to improve heart health and mental well-being, and having an event like this encourages people of all fitness levels to get out and move together.”

Deadline to sign up is Oct. 19.