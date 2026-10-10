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St. Luke’s Lutheran Church recognizes Bennett Connelly Jr. as the Lutheran Man of the Year. From left: President Paul Brandt, Pastor Jerry Reynolds, and Honorary Bennett Connelly Jr. (Courtesy photo).

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church recognizes Bennett Connelly Jr. as the Lutheran Man of the Year. From left: President Paul Brandt, Pastor Jerry Reynolds, and Honorary Bennett Connelly Jr. (Courtesy photo).

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church recognizes Bennett Connelly Jr. as the Lutheran Man of the Year. From left: President Paul Brandt, Pastor Jerry Reynolds, and Honorary Bennett Connelly Jr. (Courtesy photo).