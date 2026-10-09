Bigger, better, Oktoberfest!

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry’s annual German festival, Oktoberfest, returned over the weekend with not only a bigger festival, but a bigger crowd.

The fun began on Friday, October 2, from 4-8 p.m. with a kick-off around Memorial Park, then on Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. the event took over the entire downtown area. In fact, the festival expanded to the Newberry Arts Center (1716 Main Street).

“It is great how Oktoberfest has grown from one block to all the way downtown; a lot of work has gone into that,” said Mayor Foster Senn.

Senn added that the size of the festival, and all of the activities that go along with it, can be credited to the cooperative work of businesses and the city. Some of the activities included the rides for children, the German dress competition and the new beer stein holding competition.

That, of course, went along with the food, drinks, vendors, and so much more — all of which leans into the German heritage of the community. For example, all food vendors must have a German option on their menu.

One new component of the festival this year was an opening ceremony in which the mayor tapped the first beer barrel, a tradition of the original Oktoberfest in Munich.

“It is just a fun festival that people look forward to, and it draws visitors from around the region and state,” Senn said. “It is important to our businesses, just like the Christmas season is; this is really where they get some of their best business.”

Beth Hipp, a former downtown business owner, echoed this statement. She has been participating in Oktoberfest since its inception.

“The event that first year was small, but impressive. You could tell it had potential to grow,” she said. “As a business, we looked forward to it every year. Other than Christmas, it was our biggest day of the year.”

Hipp, who was volunteering at the Newberry Opera House Guild’s bake sale during the festival, mentioned how the word about the festival really gets around. This could be seen throughout the day as the crowd filled the streets.

“The city does a fantastic job putting this all together, and advertising it,” she said.

With the continued growth of Oktoberfest, Senn anticipates there may be even more new activities next year.

“It is a day we take great pride in, and really a day we are known for,” he said. “This is really a community effort, from those who participate or just attend. That is what makes Oktoberfest so important — local people supporting it.”