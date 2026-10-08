Scarecrows return to Downtown Newberry

NEWBERRY – For the second year, scarecrows have invaded downtown Newberry as part of the seasonal event, Scarecrows of Main Street.

Lorie Graham, the Newberry-area consultant with the South Carolina Small Business Development Center, teamed up with Newberry Downtown Development Association (NDDA)/Main Street Newberry to bring this fall tradition to life.

The inspiration for the scarecrows came from not only Graham’s love of decorating, but the town in general.

“If you have ever been to my house, I decorate for all seasons. I enjoy doing it! It is a creative outlet. We are also a creative town; that is one of the reasons we love Newberry,” Graham said.

Working with small businesses, Graham said marketing is a concern for all of her clients.

“Now, this gives my clients and all small businesses downtown the opportunity to market their business because you cannot be successful if no one knows who you are or how to reach you,” she said.

Last year was the first year for the Scarecrows of Main Street, and with any first-time initiative Graham said there are challenges. However, she said once everyone saw the vision of the project, the scarecrows took off.

“Last year we had 21 scarecrows downtown; this year we have 31,” she said. “As far as next year goes, we can expand to maybe decorating trees. This year we expanded to not just lamp posts, but street signs too, after the city approved,” she said.

Graham helped create a couple of the scarecrows downtown, one of which is from Newberry College and features the school’s mascot, Scar, so it is technically a “Scarcrow.”

“My office is at Newberry College, and I teach some classes as a guest speaker. One day I noticed there were some broken desks and furniture around, and I’m into re-purposing. The desk is a great way to prop him up,” she said.

Alexandra Wright, with Rollies, said their scarecrow is inspired by their mascot, which is also their logo.

“We knew our scarecrow would have his face. We also wanted him to have an apron and other components regarding baking,” she said. “We were thrilled to be invited to participate, and we really committed to it.”

Graham said the businesses are doing the work, and promoting their business. Other scarecrows include one from the Newberry Opera House representing their ghost “Penelope,” a headless knight by Christian Life Church, and many more.

Jimmy Stephens, president of NDDA/Main Street Newberry, said Graham really hit the ground running and that the scarecrows have been great for downtown. He added this would not be happening without the City of Newberry, to which Graham agreed.

“Christy Blaney, marketing and events manager with the City of Newberry, has been awesome, very responsive. She and I mapped out and really talked about what we could do and what the city already had planned. It has been a coordinated effort for sure,” Graham said.

Stephens said while he cannot pick a favorite, he did say each and every scarecrow is unique and showcases each individual business’s individuality.

If you take a walk down Main Street to see the scarecrows and take any pictures, be sure to use the hashtag #NewberryScarecrowStroll on social media. The last day to see the scarecrows will be November 7.