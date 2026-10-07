Newberry Utilities celebrates Public Power Week

NEWBERRY – Newberry Utilities is celebrating Public Power Week, October 4-10, along with 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 55 million Americans across 49 states and five U.S. territories.

As a full-service utility, all aspects of the department are celebrating during this week, said Scott Motsinger, utilities director.

As part of the national celebration, the department asks the community to join them for a Public Utilities Celebration on Thursday, October 8 from 3-6 p.m. at Marion Davis Park, 2905 Fair Avenue in Newberry.

The celebration will include food, Bingo games with prizes, demonstrations on both electric and water, as well as a giveaway for city utility account holders. Account holders are asked to bring a copy of their utility bill.

“Newberry Utilities is excited to be celebrating all of the services we provide during Public Power Week,” Motsinger said.

Motsinger said Newberry Utilities is committed to providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable services for the community.

“Our 85% carbon-free electric power keeps Newberry running, our water from the Saluda River is clean and great tasting, and our wastewater treatment returns water to nature even cleaner than we received it,” he said. “In 2019, we expanded our commitment by building a citywide fiber network with WC Fiber, ensuring residents have access to affordable, dependable broadband.”

Serving their friends and neighbors in the City of Newberry, Motsinger said his team is committed to safety, customer service, energy savings, and reliable operations.

“We are proud of the work we do in these areas,” he said.

Today, Newberry Utilities has 44 team members. The electric system currently maintains two delivery points, has a peak system load of 34 megawatts, and maintains 281 miles of line. It serves approximately 4,600 residential customers and 840 commercial and industrial customers.

The water system has a capacity of 8.1 MGD (million gallons per day) and serves approximately 4,300 residential customers, 800 commercial and industrial customers and two wholesale customers through roughly 142 main line miles.

The sewer system has a capacity of 5 MGD and serves approximately 4,300 residential customers and 560 commercial and industrial customers, and one wholesale customer through roughly 127 main line miles.

The fiber broadband system serves almost 1,900 customers through roughly 109 miles of fiber optic lines.

Newberry Utilities asks residents to follow them on social media as they celebrate the week, telling them what local ownership means to you.