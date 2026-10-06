Transportation team honors lives lost in 1946 rail tragedy

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Nearly 80 years after one of the most heartbreaking events in the county’s history, members of the Newberry County School District Department of Transportation visited and cleaned the memorial honoring 11 students and a school bus driver who lost their lives in a railroad crossing collision.

The tragedy occurred on December 18, 1946, when a train struck a school bus at an unmarked railroad crossing. The lives lost that day remain part of Newberry County’s history, and the memorial stands as a place of remembrance for their families, the community and generations of school transportation professionals.

The Transportation Department’s visit took place in recognition of Rail Safety Week. Team members cleared overgrowth, cleaned the monument and surrounding area, and placed fresh flowers at the site. Their work was both an act of service and a promise that those who died will not be forgotten.

Rail Safety Week encourages students, families, drivers and communities to remain alert near railroad tracks and crossings. The memorial gives that message a deeply local meaning: every stop, every signal and every safety procedure matters.

As the district promotes rail safety today, it also pauses to honor the 12 lives lost almost eight decades ago. Remembering them strengthens the commitment to protect every student entrusted to school transportation each day.

We remember their names. We honor their lives. We continue our commitment to keeping every child safe.

A special thank-you to Superintendent Chan Anderson, Transportation Director Melissa Mendenhall, Transportation Coordinator Treagury Wise, and office personnel Beverly Brown and Kimberly Dewalt for helping preserve this important piece of Newberry County history.

IN MEMORIAM

December 18, 1946

Peggy Joyce Riser, 13

Johnny Wyman Riser, 7

Jerry Padgett, 13

Bobby Long, 7

Libby Long, 12

Charlene Rebecca Garner, 6

Jack Lancaster, 13

Robert Lancaster, 16

Harold Lancaster, 14

Donald Brannon, 13

Fannie Murray, 16

Richard Sanders, 48 — bus driver