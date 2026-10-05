NMS lauds Tigers of the Month

Congratulations to our September 2026 Teachers, Support Staff, and Students of the Month! We are proud to recognize these outstanding members of the NMS family!

Teacher of the Month

Aljun Jimenez | 7th/8th Grade Math

Thank you, Mr. Jimenez, for your dedication to our students and your commitment to helping them grow and succeed!

Support Staff of the Month

Anne DeLeon | Receptionist

Thank you, Mrs. DeLeon, for the positive attitude, professionalism, and care you bring to Newberry Middle School each day!

Students of the Month

6th Grade | Emma Nichols

Emma demonstrates a positive attitude, strong work ethic, respect for others, and a commitment to doing her very best. She is a responsible student who serves as a positive example to others and is also a member of the NMS Academic Challenge Team.

7th Grade | Quinton Hairston

Quinton is an A/B student who works hard in the classroom and proudly represents Newberry Middle School as a member of our NMS Football Team.

8th Grade | Jackson Heydeck

Jackson is a hardworking, outstanding student who excels in all of his studies. He is a straight-A student, Band member, Junior Beta member, and Gifted & Talented student who continues to set a great example for others.

Congratulations to all of our September Tigers of the Month!

We are PROUD OF THESE TIGERS!