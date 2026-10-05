Three Newberry County veterans honored for service

NEWBERRY COUNTY – Three Newberry County Vietnam War veterans recently received a high honor by visiting Washington D.C. thanks to a group whose mission is to take veterans to visit memorials at the Capitol.

According to their website, csrahonorflight.org, Central Savannah River Area Honor Flight works to take World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam-era wars (as well as terminally ill veterans) to visit those respective memorials for those wars, at no cost.

In fact, their first mission was held on September 12, 2026, meaning the three local veterans were on the inaugural flight for this organization.

Those three veterans were Richard Lominack, Clifford Shealy and Earl Wicker.

All three men are lifelong Newberry County residents, each of whom has made lasting impacts to the community in one way or another.

The following military information was provided through a booklet from the CSRA Honor Flight Mission One, and as the foreword states, “every veteran has a story, and every one of those stories deserves to be remembered.

Richard Lominack:

Lominack was drafted into the United States Army in 1969, he completed basic training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and was assigned to Baumholder, Germany, where he served two years. He continued his military service by joining the South Carolina National Guard, serving for an additional 25 ½ years. When he retired from the S.C. National Guard, he held the rank of Sergeant E-5.

Clifford Shealy:

Within three months, he was promoted to Private First Class and made leader of the maintenance crew, thanks to his mechanical skills learned not only in the Army, but at home. However, about a month and a devastating day in which five helicopters were lost, he would begin flying combat missions. He was then promoted to Specialist Five and for the remainder of his tour he flew combat missions as a Huey crew chief and door gunner. On April 5, 1970, he received orders to process out of Vietnam.

Shealy’s military service continued to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, serving as a clerk for the First Sergeant. He remained in that position until October 29, 1970, when his service came to an end.

For his military service, Shealy received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Earl Wicker:

In 1966, Wicker was drafted on his birthday to the United States Army. He too completed his basic training at Fort Gordon. From there, he went on to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for advanced individual training, and was trained in carpentry.

Wicker used those skills to construct wooden forms used when pouring concrete for military helicopter hangers. During his time in the Army, he also continued his education and earned his USAFI GED.

Wicker received orders for Vietnam and served in South Vietnam during 1967 and 1968. His duties overseas included helping frame and construct helicopter hangars. Wicker was never far from combat, and the most intense combat experience of his military service came on February 6-7, 1968, during fighting at Cu Chi.

In recognition of their heroic actions during the Vietnam War, these three men were chosen to participate in the Honor Flight Mission One.

During the flight, each veteran was assigned a guardian; for Lominack that was his stepson Travis Goodman, for Shealy it was his son Corey Shealy, for Wicker it was a volunteer David Kerr. Newberry County resident Jay Piersol was also a volunteer for this fight.

Teamed up with their guardians, the veterans were taken to the World War II memorial, where they were met with a Color Guard and the National Anthem. They also toured the Vietnam Wall, the Lincoln Memorial and the Korean War Memorial, all before lunch.

Being Vietnam veterans, all of them took special notice of the Vietnam Wall. Shealy said it was the one site close to his heart.

“The names of the young men who gave the ultimate sacrifice and the families of lost loved ones. Until you were there, a person cannot understand the sites, sounds and memories,” Shealy said. “I was sent to Vietnam on my 21st birthday. Young men and women whose lives were forever changed. While there, a park ranger was able to help me locate a soldier from my community that did not make it home. He provided a rubbing of his name and gave it to me.”

Following lunch, they went by the Iwo Jima Memorial and then to the Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard Ceremony. They then visited the Air Force Memorial and the 9/11 Memorial before returning to the airport.

For Wicker, seeing Arlington Cemetery was memorable for him. He said it was a solemn place.

“As they all lined up to overlook the Cemetery, you could hear a pin drop. There is something about looking at over 400,000 graves of soldiers,” Wicker said.

When the veterans returned to the airport in Columbia, the honor was not quite done. They all received an official welcome. This is something that all three veterans took note of and cherished, as they did not receive this kind of welcome decades ago.

Lominack said when he came home from his tour of duty in 1971, there was no fanfare.

“My parents came to pick me, and we drove home. It was discouraging to know I had served my country, but no one really appreciated it,” he said. “When I flew in on Saturday, with other veterans, we were welcomed home with a bagpipe playing as we came down the terminal. When we entered the lobby, it felt like after 55 years, we received the welcome we deserved.”

Family and friends of all the veterans were there with signs, and there was an honor guard. Lominack said he did get emotional, and he will always remember that as the highlight of his life.

Shealy and Wicker echoed much of what Lominack mentioned of that feeling.

Shealy said the tributes were deeply felt in his heart because this was not the welcome they received coming home all those years ago.

Wicker said that was also his most memorable moment and that after 60 years he felt like his service to our country mattered.