County Council Chairman steps down, International manufacturer moves in

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry County Council Chairman Nick Shealy announced his resignation from the leadership post Monday night, citing a new professional role that demands more daytime hours than he can currently dedicate to the county.

Shealy will remain on the council as a regular member.

Karl Sease will temporarily assume the chairman’s duties until the next scheduled meeting, when council members will hold an internal election to select a new chairman and vice chairman.

The leadership transition shared the spotlight with a major economic development announcement. County officials revealed that “Project Pearl Dust,” a previously confidential economic venture, is Vitreus, a Germany-based manufacturer of pigments used in brick manufacturing.

Headquartered near Hamburg, Vitreus is establishing its first North American facility by moving into Newberry County’s last vacant manufacturing building.

The company plans to invest slightly less than $1 million to establish the local operation, creating 15 jobs with starting wages at $20 per hour and an overall average wage of approximately $25 per hour. The positions include health insurance, paid leave, and a retirement match plan.

To support the project, the council unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing a multi-county industrial and business park agreement with Greenwood County. The agreement qualifies Vitreus for state-level job creation incentives at no cost to Newberry County. Council member Les Hipp made the motion to approve, with a second from Leon Fulmer Jr.

In other business, the council awarded three major construction and renovation contracts totaling more than $8.7 million:

Amphitheater Construction: The council awarded a $4,788,483 contract to M.B. Kahn Construction Co. to build a local amphitheater. The move came after the initial low bidder withdrew from the project. Council member Travis Reeder made the motion, which was seconded by Fulmer.

Mid-Carolina Commerce Park: A contract for $2,041,726.64 was awarded to Contractor Services of Kershaw LLC for speculative building pad and roadway improvements. Council member Robert N. Sease made the motion, seconded by Reeder.

Gallman Place Renovations: The council approved a $1,929,330 contract with Cinderella Partners Inc. for interior renovations at Gallman Place, funded by the 2022 Capital Project Sales Tax. The total includes the base bid and an alternate package. Council member Henry H. Livingston III made the motion, seconded by Johnny Mack Scurry.

The council also approved final readings for two local rezonings. A 6.33-acre parcel on U.S. Highway 76 in Little Mountain was rezoned from single-family residential to rural, and a 3.025-acre property at 79 Rader Road in Prosperity was rezoned from general commercial to rural. Both measures passed 7-0.

Three county employees were recognized for their service during the administrator’s report. Betty Boulware for 15 years with the Treasurer’s Office, Alyson Jenkins for 10 years with the Probate Court, and Zenda McClurkin upon her retirement from the Public Safety department.

The council also issued official proclamations designating Hispanic Heritage Month and National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, and heard a presentation from Toni Warren, a commissioner with the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District.