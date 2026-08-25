Dept. of Public Health highlights Immunization Awareness Month

SOUTH CAROLINA — In observance of National Immunization Awareness Month, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) and the South Carolina Immunization Coalition recently held a press conference at the State of South Carolina’s Health Campus focusing on the importance of vaccines and how they help to protect people of all ages from many different diseases.

Vaccines are safe and effective when it comes to preventing serious diseases in children and adults. This year’s event focused on vaccines that can help protect children and adults from diseases like measles, meningitis and pertussis (whooping cough).

“Without high immunization levels, communities are at risk for vaccine-preventable diseases and outbreaks, which lead to not only sickness and suffering but also to school and work time lost,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, acting DPH director. “To make sure you keep up with the latest data and information and discuss any concerns you may have and get accurate information about the risks and benefits of vaccines, we highly encourage people to talk regularly with your physician and maintain your regular schedule of check-ups where these conversations can be had.”

Children enrolled in school and childcare are required to be current on certain vaccinations at the start of each school year or provide a religious, medical or special exemption. More information can be found here.

The practice of ensuring children are up to date on vaccinations helps protect the health of children, teachers and school staff who are in group settings every day, as vaccines are one of the most-successful public health interventions for reducing disease spread and safeguarding against vaccine-preventable illnesses and complications.

While vaccines are important for children, adults benefit from vaccines, too. It’s important to stay current on all recommended immunizations. Staying up to date on vaccines for shingles, pneumococcal pneumonia, mpox, flu, RSV and others can also protect your health and that of those around you.

Many adult vaccines are recommended at certain ages or for certain risk groups. Talk with your healthcare provider to determine which vaccines are right for you and to make sure you are up to date on your shots. They can provide you with the best, most accurate information.

“Access to immunizations is a critical element of preventive healthcare,” said Melanie Slan, a South Carolina Immunization Coalition board member. “Working directly with families and communities across South Carolina, we have seen firsthand that increasing access to immunizations helps keep children healthy, prevents serious illness, and strengthens the health of entire communities. We encourage individuals and families to stay informed and take advantage of available vaccination opportunities.”

During Thursday’s event, DPH announced that Dr. Maritere Nazario, a pediatrics and primary care provider with MUSC Children’s Health University Pediatrics – Northwoods, was selected by DPH and the South Carolina Immunization Coalition as the Association of Immunization Managers’ 2026 South Carolina Immunization Champion Award winner. Nazario has taken the lead for vaccines in the MUSC clinic, overseeing the Vaccines for Children (VFC) license, vaccine ordering, troubleshooting vaccine-related issues, communicating clinic needs to leadership, and serving as the liaison between VFC and the clinic.

Her passion for protecting children through vaccination extends beyond clinic operations. As co-director of MUSC’s student-run CARES clinic, Nazario oversees pediatric nights, which are largely focused on vaccinating children who may otherwise have barriers to care. She also leads MUSC’s human papillomavirus mobile van unit, improving vaccine access in the community, and coordinates vaccine clinics with local schools every few months.

As always, DPH encourages people to speak with their healthcare provider to evaluate the risks and benefits of vaccination.

To learn more about required and recommended vaccinations, visit dph.sc.gov.