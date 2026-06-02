Crescent Hospice welcomes Castellone as MD

GREENWOOD — Crescent Hospice recently announced Dr. Reid D. Castellone, MD, as Medical Director for the Greenwood, South Carolina region, strengthening the organization’s commitment to providing compassionate, patient-centered hospice care for individuals and families across the community.

Castellone is a dedicated Family Practice physician at Family Healthcare Ninety Six in Ninety Six, South Carolina, and brings more than 11 years of diverse clinical experience to Crescent Hospice. A graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Castellone has built a strong reputation for excellent care, thoughtful leadership, and a deep commitment to serving patients and families through every stage of life.

Affiliated with Self Regional Healthcare, Castellone collaborates closely with physicians, specialists, and healthcare providers throughout the region. His background in family medicine and comprehensive patient care makes him uniquely suited to guide Crescent Hospice’s interdisciplinary team in delivering individualized support focused on comfort, dignity, and quality of life.

“As Medical Director, Dr. Castellone plays a vital role in ensuring our patients receive personalized, dignified care that honors both the patient and their family,” said Crescent Hospice Community Liaison, Sarah Jane Scheirer. “His leadership and dedication to the Greenwood community reflect the heart of who we are at Crescent Hospice.”

Crescent Hospice also recently highlighted the importance of early hospice involvement through an educational outreach campaign focused on the benefits of starting hospice care sooner. Studies consistently show that earlier hospice involvement can lead to improved comfort and symptom management, fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits, lower stress for patients and caregivers, and more meaningful time spent at home surrounded by loved ones.

Serving communities throughout South Carolina, Crescent Hospice provides a trusted team-based approach to care that includes physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, spiritual counselors, and community support professionals who work together to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of patients and families.

“Compassionate care starts with strong leadership, and we are honored to have Dr. Castellone leading the way,” said Crescent Hospice Clinical Director, Nikki Sharpe.

For more information about Crescent Hospice or to learn more about hospice services, contact Sarah Jane Scheirer at 864-941-0202