Museum expands exhibit highlighting history of Newberry College

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Museum recently expanded and relocated its exhibit highlighting the deep history of Newberry College. Previously on the main floor of the museum, the exhibit has now relocated to the mezzanine level of the museum and has been redesigned into six distinct topics, beginning with the exploration of the parent institutions that helped pave the way for the school today – celebrating its nearly two-century journey back to Newberry.

“Looking at the college’s founding father through the lens of his scientific contributions as an internationally recognized naturalist is explored in the second case. The college’s historic district on campus is highlighted in the third case as are the namesakes for the buildings. Continuing the college’s narrative through the impact and participation in three major wars since its beginning are reviewed in the fourth case. Case five centers on the development of the Music Department and the role that the merger with the Summerland Female College played in its creation. With well over a century of intercollegiate athletics, the sixth case pays tribute to the Athletic Department,” said guest curator Denise Reid.

Between the display cases, Reid said, platforms have been constructed to showcase not only the famous Tomahawk Café (Dopey’s); Dr. Smeltzer’s desk and the story of his grandson at Newberry College; but also the V-12 Naval program and more.

Those who stop by can even take a peek under the Dopey’s table and count the gum stuck underneath!

“Being on the mezzanine allows us to now bring in new stuff that we didn’t have originally,” said Steven Knapp, executive director of The Newberry Museum.

“We have all of these themed subject to help tell the history of Newberry College,” Reid said.

And when guest are finished perusing the Newberry college exhibit, Knapp and Reid encouraged everyone who stops in to browse the rest of the museum’s exhibits. The museum is closed Sunday and Monday, but is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.