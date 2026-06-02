Logue reaches Eagle Scout rank

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — May 3, 2026, was a great time for celebration as Troop 61, Little Mountain, hosted an Eagle Court of Honor for Thomas Logue at the Little Mountain Ruritan Club Building.

Logue is the son of John “Bud” Logue (Jennifer King), and Sarah Logue (Casey Goodman). He has been in scouting since Tiger Cubs.

“Scouting has been a big part of my life. I have learned a great deal from my years in it, and I’ve made many friends through it. If it had not been for scouting, I don’t know where I would be today,” Logue said.

When asked what his favorite Merit Badge was, Logue said, “Camping Merit Badge was my favorite, with Welding Merit Badge as a close second.”

Logue is also active in the Order of the Arrow, a national honor society for scouts that focuses on cheerful service, and has received the Brotherhood Honor.

Logue thanked all his leaders for helping him along the Eagle Trail, but gave special recognition to Scoutmaster Allen Williams as his Mentor. A special Mentor’s Pin was bestowed upon Williams for his continued support. Logue also presented Parent’s Pins and Grandparent’s Pins to family members for their love and support during his journey in Scouting.

When asked about his greatest challenge in scouting, Logue said, “My Eagle Project was probably my biggest challenge. It was in two parts, and working out the logistics was a feat.”

Logue’s Eagle Project consisted of repairing and repainting the restrooms at the Little Mountain Ruritan Club Building, as well as replacing the well house roof on the Club property. Many man-hours went into the project, and the endeavor was well-received by Members of the Club.

Logue added, “I want to thank everyone for coming out for this celebration, and I want to thank the scouts, leaders, friends, and family for their support. It really means a lot to me.”