Local teen graduates from SCSDB

SPARTANBURG — Newberry resident Aaron Sease recently graduated from the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind (SCSDB) in Spartanburg.

Sease’s fondest memories at SCSDB were in Thackston Hall. Similarly, Hall Dorm was his favorite place during his time from fourth grade through high school. Both dorms offered enjoyable activities and opportunities to hang out with friends. Sease also took part in the work-based learning program, gaining experience at Ingles, and he plans to work at Food Lion in the future.