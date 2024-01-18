NEWBERRY — The Phi Beta Sigma, Omicron Lambda Sigma Chapter of Newberry along with Jackie Holmes, a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Zeta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Laurens, S.C. made a monetary donation, as well as a sack of Christmas toys, were dropped off to the O’Neal United Methodist Church Food Ministries, Feed Thy Neighbor Kitchen, and 4 Real 2nd Chance.

The donations were matched by an anonymous donor. These two ministries feed the homeless and needy community members from throughout Newberry.Every Saturday from 11:00-1 pm a free hot lunch is served.