NEWBERRY — November 20, 2023, is Transgender Day of Remembrance. TDOR began in 1999 when advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith held a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transwoman killed in 1998. Since then, this day has commemorated our transgender sisters, brothers, friends, and family whose deaths were the result of hatred, violence and bias against the transgender community.

Today we remember at least 54 transgender victims, mostly trans women of color, who have lost their lives in the last year in acts of anti-trans acts of violence, including Shannon Floyd whose body was just found last week in Columbia. Yet, while remembering these beautiful lives cut short, we also celebrate the resilience, courage, strength and authenticity of the transgender and non-binary community.

In South Carolina, we can and must do better to protect all in the LGBTQ+ Community by continuing to fight against these dehumanizing laws and policies that many in positions of power would like to see enacted. The two dangerous bills below have passed the Medical Affairs Subcommittee and will be heard early in the session by the Full Committee when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

S.627 is an anti-transgender healthcare ban prohibiting access to medically necessary gender-affirming care for people under 18. This bill also includes a dangerous component requiring teachers and school staff to “out” transgender children to their parents, possibly before they are ready to share.

S.623 interferes with the identity documents of transgender people that would prevent them from changing their birth certificates and drivers licenses.

Once session convenes, SC Equality will be asking you to sign our petition urging the Medical Affairs Committee to vote against these dangerous bills. The safety and lives of transgender youth and adults are at risk if they pass.