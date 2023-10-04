NEWBERRY — Previously known as First Fridays, the final Newberry Shop and Dine of the year will occur in downtown Newberry on Friday, October 6, from 4-8 p.m.

Bridget Carey, tourism and events manager for the City of Newberry invites patrons to spend the weekend in Newberry, starting with Friday’s Shop and Dine event and continuing with Saturday’s annual Newberry Oktoberfest.

“It’s going to be a great weekend in downtown Newberry,” Carey said.

A collective effort of the City of Newberry, Newberry Opera House, the Newberry Downtown Development Association (NDDA), and Newberry Arts for All, these events have been planned on multiple Fridays beginning in March through October.

Live music is sponsored by the Newberry Opera House and will feature The Runout from 5:30-7:30 p.m. From Columbia, S.C., The Runout describes themselves as playing a mixture of country rock, pop, Americana and sensitive folk ballads.

Food trucks are also planned to be on-site for the community to enjoy downtown.

For more information, call 803-321-1015.

Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).