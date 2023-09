NEWBERRY — The Darby Nursing and Health Science Center officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Monday, August 28.

The Darby Nursing Center will be home to Newberry College’s growing health sciences programs that include nursing, neuroscience, respiratory therapy and more. There is also a daytime clinic that serves as an urgent care center for the community and a location for students to get hands-on learning.

