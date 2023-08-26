NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Council recognized two county employees for their time and dedication to Newberry with certificates and a gift at their meeting on Wednesday, August 16.

Thomas Miller joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2013, later being promoted to sergeant. Miller comes from a law enforcement family; his father previously worked for the same department as a lieutenant.

“Thomas came to work for us back in August of 2013 as a deputy in the Sheriff’s Department and he was later promoted by Sheriff Foster to his current position of sergeant,” County Administrator Jeff Shacker said. “It’s a pleasure to recognize you for your 10 years of service in the Sheriff’s Department…We just really appreciate all you do for Newberry County and to keep us safe.”

Doug Harmon started working for Newberry in 1998, beginning his career as a dispatcher before he moved into the public works department, serving a vital role of communication and equipment management for county-wide projects for the last 25 years.

“Doug came to work for the county…in the summer of ‘98 and he came to dispatch, he was a dispatcher. He then moved to public works…and from what I understand from talking to Mike Prasanna, who runs the department, is you [Harmon] can run any piece of equipment and you are the go to man when it comes to the recycling program at the county,” said Shacker. “We just really appreciate all you do and your 25 years of service to the county.”

The council also appointed three individuals to the Newberry County Joint Planning Commission for the towns of Peak and Pomaria, as well as appointed someone to the Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority.

Anthony Stanley was appointed as Peak’s representative for the Newberry County Joint Planning commission.

Mike Meetze was appointed as Pomaria’s representative for the Newberry County Joint Planning commission.

Scott Cain was appointed to the Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority, although the position and appointment waits for approval from the governor.

Reach Orion Griffin @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.