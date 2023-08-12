Barbara Chapman

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Literacy Summer Camp and O’Neal United Methodist Church provided children with a community of caring adults who nurture experiential education that results in self-respect, appreciation for human value, higher self-esteem and leadership.

NCLC operates a strong summer camp program for campers that supports the positive outcomes of appreciation, possibility and friendship skills. These outcomes come along with high levels of fun. The more fun kids have, the higher their outcomes.

Parents, caregivers and volunteers aligned with campers in their perception that the camp offers strong opportunities for campers to experience appreciation, possibility, friendship skills and educational and program fun. The NCLC and the O’Neal United Methodist Church will continue to offer opportunities to build outcomes through beloved programs such as the Challenge Learning Center, alpaca farm, Gully Wash Splash Pad, archery, brick making and arts and crafts.

We thank the parents, board members and volunteer staff for their generous support and we look forward to seeing all of you again soon.