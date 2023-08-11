By Orion Griffin

ogriffin@www.newberryobserver.com

PROSPERITY — Law enforcement, first responders, and the community of Prosperity came together to celebrate National Night Out on Wednesday, August 2. National Night Out is a nationwide event with the goal of bringing the community and police together, building stronger relationships, understanding and cooperation between the two. Prosperity Police Department and the community came together for food, music and performances by dance teams for an evening of fun.