NEWBERRY — At the first Rotary Club of Newberry meeting of the new year, members worked together on a micro-project to benefit the Free Medical Clinic in Newberry.

The Free Medical Clinic operates to serve the needs of those in Newberry County without access to healthcare due to income or health insurance. Rotary members created 125 take-home bags which will be given to patients after appointments at the Free Medical Clinic. Each bag contained a hand sanitizer, two tooth brushes, tooth paste, dental floss, lotion, and soap. The club will do three more of these micro-projects during this Rotary year.

“The Rotary Club of Newberry would like to thank our partners on this project. The club would like to thank Newberry Dental Associates for coordinating the dental supplies, Living Hope Foundation for soap and hand sanitizer, and a Thrivent member for using an Action Team for additional supplies and support,” said a club representative.