SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reminds South Carolinians of several tips to help prevent mosquito bites while enjoying time outside this summer.

There are at least 61 different species of mosquitoes in South Carolina, but fortunately, not all of them bite people. Often, mosquitoes are simply a nuisance, but some species can pose serious health risks to people and animals by spreading diseases. The most common diseases potentially carried by mosquitoes in South Carolina include the West Nile virus, eastern equine encephalitis virus, La Crosse encephalitis virus, Saint Louis encephalitis virus and dog/cat heartworm. West Nile virus is the biggest disease concern for people.

“As people naturally spend more time outdoors this time of year they’re exposed to all types of mosquitoes, so knowing how to protect yourself and your family from bites is important,” said Dr. Chris Evans, state public health entomologist with DHEC.

The American Mosquito Control Association recommends three “Ds” to keep mosquitoes away:

• Drain: Empty water-holding containers completely at least once per week.

• Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing when outdoors.

• Defend: Properly apply an EPA-registered product that contains a repellent such as catnip oil, citronella/citronella oil, DEET, IR 3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, 2-undecanone or permethrin-treated clothing. With all repellents, be sure to follow product label instructions.

Although DHEC doesn’t perform mosquito control, the agency does provide information that helps individuals, communities and local mosquito control programs take actions to reduce mosquito populations. Mosquito control programs are managed locally by county or city governments.

“Because mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a bottlecap of water, getting rid of standing water that can accumulate in outdoor items such as flowerpots, buckets, tires and debris is one of the most effective ways to reduce mosquito populations at home and in your community,” Evans said. “Reducing the overall mosquito population reduces the risk for disease spread through their bites.”

DHEC works in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor mosquito populations for diseases that can be spread to humans. DHEC’s mosquito surveillance program includes trapping and testing mosquitoes from across the state and monitoring arbovirus activity in birds. Arborviruses include West Nile, which can be spread to humans by mosquitoes. DHEC also performs surveillance for human cases of diseases spread by mosquitoes and notifies local mosquito control programs to recommend they take action when it is necessary due to human cases.

Residents can assist DHEC’s mosquito-borne West Nile virus monitoring by submitting certain species of dead birds for lab testing. DHEC’s dead bird surveillance program takes place each year from March through November and helps identify where and when there is an increase in West Nile virus activity so that additional control measures can be taken.

“It’s also important for pet and livestock owners to take steps to protect their animals,” Evans said. “Vaccines are very effective in protecting horses against eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus. Pet and livestock owners should consult with their veterinarians on the best prevention measures for their animals.”

So far in 2023, DHEC’s mosquito surveillance program has identified eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in one bird in Berkeley County and West Nile virus in one non-native mammal in Colleton County.

On June 27, 2023, DHEC issued a statewide advisory to medical professionals about recent cases of malaria in Florida and Texas believed to have been spread by mosquitoes, representing the first locally spread cases of malaria in the U.S. since 2003. No cases have been reported in South Carolina, and the risk is very low, but DHEC is monitoring for this as well.

For more information on steps to prevent mosquito bites and eliminate mosquito-breeding grounds, visit scdhec.gov/mosquitoes. Use DHEC’s Mosquito-Borne Disease Viewer for the most current case counts of mosquito-borne disease in birds, mosquitoes, and certain animals.