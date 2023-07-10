NEWBERRY COUNTY — Power:Ed, a Columbia-based philanthropy of South Carolina Student Loan Corporation, has awarded $30,000 to Piedmont Technical College (PTC) to support scholarships covering tuition and educational expenses for underserved and nontraditional students, with an emphasis on African American and Hispanic students.

“These scholarships can mean the difference between successful college completion and dreams deferred due to financial circumstances,” said Josh Black, PTC vice president for student affairs. “Power:Ed’s funding will provide assurance to qualifying students that finances won’t present a barrier to attendance, and we look forward to seeing the scholarship recipients thrive in college and in their chosen careers.”

The enthusiastic response PTC has experienced to its recent “No Cost” initiative is a strong indicator that cost has presented a hindrance to students wishing to attend college. These Power:Ed scholarships will continue removing financial barriers for qualifying students and to encourage many who may have believed that college was not an option for them.

“All South Carolinians should have the opportunity to succeed regardless of their financial circumstances, and we want to do our part to help reduce barriers to education equity,” said Power:Ed Director Claire Gibbons. “We are proud to support the students of Piedmont Tech from Greenwood and surrounding counties.”

To learn more about the work of Power:Ed, visit www.power-ed.org. For more information about academic programs at PTC, go to www.ptc.edu.