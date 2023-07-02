NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry will soon be discontinuing the service of commercial sanitation for customers. Letters informing current city commercial customers were mailed on June 23.

“Due to an increase in cost, staying in the commercial sanitation business has become untenable for the city,” the letter states. “For the city to consider staying in the commercial sanitation business, rates would have to rise to a level that would turn our existing customer base elsewhere for service.”

The letter then states that to avoid the above scenario, the city feels the best path forward is to discontinue the service to keep business-related costs as manageable as possible for their customers.

There will be a 90-day transition period beginning July 1 and ending on September 30 to allow current customers time to contact a service provider and establish a new service.

“The city is committed to making sure there is no lapse of service during this transition period. However, after September 30, any company that has not switched to a new provider will incur a penalty,” the letter states.

Along with the letter was a list of service providers and contact information that were available to current city customers.

Commercial businesses that are not sanitation customers but utilize the community trash receptacles in areas such as the downtown corridor, will also receive notification of next steps, Gunter said.

The City of Newberry will continue to provide other services including residential collection, limb and leaf removal and special pickups when requested.

Any questions regarding the change can be directed to Gunter at 803-321-1020 during business hours (Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.).

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.