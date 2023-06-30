The congregation of Silverstreet Lutheran Church has adopted a Little Church Library. The library, housed at Michael Huggins Park on the site of the old Silverstreet School, houses Biblical literature for readers of all ages. It will be maintained by the youth Sunday School classes who stocked it for a ‘grand opening’ on Sunday, June 25. Stop by the park and read under the shelter while the little ones play on the playground or take a book home with you for a bedtime story. If you feel led, you can leave a book in exchange for the one you take or return the ones you’ve read when you finish them.