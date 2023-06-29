NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and even though the holiday falls on a Tuesday this year there will be plenty of activities in which you can safely participate.

During the holiday, there will be plenty of fireworks going off around the county — both by private residents and during shows — according to City of Newberry Fire Chief Gene Shealy, during the holiday they see an increase of grass or brush fires due to fireworks.

“This generally depends on weather conditions prior to and on the day of the fourth. In addition to vegetation fires, we have had structures become involved due to fireworks,” he said.

To make sure you can safely enjoy fireworks at home, Shealy has a few recommendations, the first being to make sure you know the laws surrounding fireworks.

“Individuals must be at least 16 years of age to purchase fireworks in South Carolina. South Carolina has made M-80’s, Bottle Rockets less than ½” diameter and three inches long, Cherry Bombs, and TNT Salutes illegal,” he said. “Make sure you purchase fireworks only from licensed firework retailers; this should be posted on the building or firework stand.”

Shealy further recommends that you store fireworks in a cool, dry place; he also said when you are ready to light them, make sure conditions are not dry or windy. You should also make sure you read all warning labels before attempting to light the fireworks. Be sure to only light one firework at a time and do not lean over them while lighting.

“Do not try to relight or pick up a firework that has not fully ignited and make sure you completely extinguish any hot spot area from any fallout,” he said.

Furthermore, when picking up spent fireworks, be sure to place them in a bucket of water and then into a non-combustible trash can away from buildings or other combustibles.

“Keep in mind that city homes are sometimes close together and fireworks from your yard may travel over and onto someone else’s property and home. Also, shooting fireworks in a public setting would be considered a public display and all public displays must be done by licensed professionals and be permitted by the local authority that have jurisdiction and state fire marshal’s office,” Shealy said.

In case of an emergency with fireworks, Shealy said your first response should be finding a safe area and calling 911 as soon as possible.

If you are going to shoot off fireworks on your own, Shealy said the best conditions would be in an open field without structures in the fallout zone. He also said a calm day with rain within the last 24 hours would be best.

“If you choose to shoot fireworks, make sure you do it safely. Be aware of your surroundings,” Shealy said. “Across our country, over 19,000 fires are started by fireworks annually. Most injuries occur to children under the age of 15. Something as simple as sparklers can be dangerous if not handled properly, as they account for 25% of emergency room fireworks injuries.”

Something further to keep in mind if you live in the City of Newberry, are noise ordinances. Wayne Redfern, director of planning and development with the City of Newberry, said the noise ordinance states that any noise that can be heard from over 50’ can be considered a nuisance.

Events:

Those interested should know there are a few events happening in the county on Tuesday, July 4. The first will be the annual Harper Street Bike Parade with lineup at 9 a.m. at the corner of Harper and Hunt Streets. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.

There will be a professional fireworks show in Newberry County at Newberry High School. According to Sheriff Lee Foster, fireworks will begin at dark, and they will have the stadium open this year for viewing. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and there is no charge, but donations are welcome. He said, at this time, they know they will have lemonade and funnel cakes available.

Foster said that tax dollars, with the exception of a small amount of tourism dollars, are not used for the event. Funding comes from fundraising and donations.

Shealy said they will have additional staffing for the public display at Newberry High School on July 4. This public display requires an engine crew to be on site and dedicated to the event.

