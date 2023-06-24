Along with Councilpersons Carlton Kinard and Jackie Holmes, Mayor Foster Senn read the proclamation for this year’s Juneteenth event, being done in conjunction with the Town of Prosperity.

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council passed first reading of the budget last week with a proposed one mill increase in taxes and no increases in business license or garbage fees.

This would take the city’s millage from 80.7 to 81.7 in fiscal year 2024.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said that due to the increasing costs for items needing to be purchased and the city’s need to remain competitive on pay to recruit qualified candidates and keep the great employees the city had, the budget was difficult to balance this year.

The proposed general fund budget discussed by council was balanced at $11,854,574, an increase of $977,949 or 8.99% compared to last year. DeWitt said he felt it was worth noting that there has been no city millage increase in over 12 years.

The proposed increase will amount to only eight dollars per year in taxes for a homeowner with a home that costs $200,000, he said.

Due to an increase in costs, DeWitt said staying in the commercial sanitation business has become unsustainable for the city.

DeWitt said bids were sent out by the city and were due on Friday, June 16 and that council would be informed of the process.

City commercial sanitation customers will receive notification from the city of the new hauler, DeWitt said, and they would experience no interruption in service. The city hopes to encourage the company to purchase the garbage cans as well as commercial sanitation vehicles.

City Utility Director Tim Baker said an increase of one dollar on base facility charges, and 5% on consumption for both water and sewer is recommended in the upcoming budget. An increase of six dollars on base facility charges and 4% on consumption is proposed for electric.

The proposed average customer increases would be as follows:

• Electric (based on 988 kWh) – $10.03 increase.

• Water (based on 776 cubic feet) – $1.96 increase.

• Sewer (based on 776 cubic feet) – $2.42 increase.

The rise in base facility charges, if passed, would bring water to $14.56 and sewer to $27.09. When comparing the city’s rates with other providers in the area, Baker said the city will remain competitive.

The last electric rate increase the city passed was in 2014, Baker said.

Should second reading of the budget be passed by council, inside city residential customers would see a total average increase of approximately $14.41 per month, based on the wholesale power cost adjustment (WPCA). Baker said the WPCA exists to address small fluctuations in power costs.

While over time these fluctuations have gotten close to one cent per kilowatt hour, Baker said staff was working to get that reset as close to zero as possible.

Prior to first reading, Mayor Foster Senn held a public hearing on the proposed budget. No public comments were received in favor or opposition. Motion to approve first reading was made by Councilperson David DuBose and seconded by Councilperson David Force.

In other business, second reading was passed of an ordinance to provide for amendments to the revenue and expenditure appropriations in the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. This adjustment of $152,560 is needed to account for the completion of renovating downtown intersections.

Thermoplastic applications will be completed for the intersections of Main and Caldwell, Main and College, Main and Lindsay and Main and Calhoun Streets.

Motion was made by Councilperson Carlton Kinard and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker. Prior to approving second reading, a public hearing was held with no one speaking in favor or opposition of the ordinance.

In other business, special recognition was given to the recipients of the Juneteenth festival scholarship. Council recognized Corbin Marshall, Jayson Sanders, Kaitlyn Wilson and Kameron Wilson as recipients of this year’s scholarship.

Along with Kinard and Councilperson Jackie Holmes, Senn then read the proclamation for this year’s Juneteenth event, being done in conjunction with the Town of Prosperity.

From the Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, Director Collin Shealy provided an update on the department’s ongoing camps including those at the Newberry Arts Center, the summer mobile recreation program (RecMobile) and tennis.

Shealy mentioned the new shade structures at the Newberry Recreation Complex and Gully Washer Splash Park and the new private bookings option, Tot Time and season passholders nights at the splash park.

The entryway gate to Wells Japanese Garden, he said, would be completed within the next few weeks, with fencing to come along the area on Lindsay Street.

Also mentioned was the modular playground unit soon to come to Mollohon Park and new picnic tables under the park’s picnic shelters. Shealy said community garden materials had also been ordered for Israel Brooks Jr. Park.

Assistant City Manager Jeff Wicker provided an update on two grants for council. The city is currently the recipient of the US EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant, meaning it is a grant that the city administers and can apply to any underdeveloped commercial or industrial property that redevelopment or whose occupancy could be hampered by the presence or potential presence of contaminants.

Wicker said the task force planned to host their first public meeting for the community on Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. in the Willowbrook Park Scout Cabin (704 Crosson Street). The meeting will contain a brief educational session about what a Brownfields Assessment is, as well as gather community input and review properties.

The Newberry Police Department is also the recipient of a South Carolina Department of Public Safety Body Armor Assistance Grant in the amount of $13,315. The purpose of the grant is to ensure all officers across the state have properly fitted body armor. Wicker said the grant covered 100%, with no city match required. The grant period ran from July 2022 and will last until the end of this year, meaning any vests that were replaced during the current fiscal year will be reimbursed by the grant.

Senn presented good news from Newberry and highlighted several events such as Academic All Star Night, Coffee with a Cop, Paint the Park and the Bike/Walk/Trial summit held recently in Newberry.

Under new business, first reading was passed by council of an ordinance to modify the utility rates set forth in Chapter 9, Article II of the city’s code of laws. Motion to approve first reading was made by Holmes and seconded by Wicker.

First reading was also passed to adopt the redistricting map. Senn said council had a few minor suggestions that incorporated keeping neighborhoods together. If passed, the changes would be in effect for the next 10 years, he said. Motion was made by Kinard and seconded by Holmes.

Two considerations for alcohol in designated area requests were approved by council including for the upcoming Newberry Shop and Dine and Newberry Downtown Development Association (NDDA) beer tasting event on June 30 from 4-8 p.m.

This request would allow patrons to travel the event area with an alcoholic beverage of beer or wine only, by foot, if they are carrying the allowed beverage in a plastic cup. Event patrons will be carded and over 21 wristbands provided. The event area includes Main Street from Nance to Graham Street, McKibben Street from Boyce to Friend Street, Caldwell Street from Boyce to Friend Street, and College Street from Boyce to Friend Street.

Motion to approve the request was made by Councilperson Edwin Wicker and seconded by Force.

The other request was made by the Newberry County Young Professionals and Newberry County Chamber of Commerce for their “Drinks on the Bricks” event on Friday, August 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. downtown. This would allow attendees to travel the event space with an alcoholic beverage, by foot, if they are wearing an over 21 wristband provided by the event organizers.

The event area includes the brick area of the square in front of Community Hall bound by Main Street, Caldwell Street, and Boyce Street. Motion was made by Kinard and seconded by Holmes.

Several first readings to amend the city’s zoning maps for parcels located in the city were approved by council to include 912 Cline Street.

The owner has requested to reclassify the parcel on Cline Street, with the Newberry Planning Commission recommending a zoning classification of NC – Neighborhood Commercial. This zoning classification can include single-family detached units, duplexes, multi-family developments, patio and zero lot line homes, and townhouses developed at medium densities and government services, public safety, and religious uses are also allowed.

Motion was made by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow and seconded by DuBose. A public hearing is planned to take place prior to second reading on July 11.

First reading was also approved to reclassify a parcel located at 2700 College Street from GC – General Commercial to R6 – Residential. The parcel’s intended purpose would allow for residential use. The Newberry Planning Commission recommended a zoning classification of R6. Motion was made by Kinard, and seconded by Force. A public hearing is planned to take place prior to second reading on July 11.

Council considered a petition to annex two parcels (TMS 401-13 and 401-65) located on both sides of Dixie Drive. DeWitt said this would allow the property owner, Southbury Development, LLC to put an entrance lane into the future neighborhood development, and town homes on both sides. Motion to accept was made by Glasgow and seconded by Kinard.

These properties were then annexed into the city limits with a motion by Holmes and second by DuBose. Wayne Redfern, city planning and development director, said the Newberry Planning Commission recommended the zoning classification of RMX – Residential Mixed Use for these two properties. This was approved with a motion by Glasgow, seconded by Holmes.

Other updates:

• With the Newberry Summer Fair now scheduled to take place outside of the City of Newberry, the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee met on June 7 to consider reallocating the $11,000 initially awarded to Keep Newberry County Beautiful. After deliberation, the committee unanimously decided to award an additional $4,000 to the Newberry Museum, an additional $3,500 to the City of Newberry, Parks Recreation and Tourism, and an additional $3,500 to Newberry Oktoberfest. Motion to approve this funding was made by Wicker and seconded by DuBose.

• Following returning from executive session, council approved the appointment of John Twigg for a two-year term to the Newberry Opera House Board. Three members were reappointed for four-year terms to include Jack Shields, Steve Wilson and Peggy Winder.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.