SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission approved the 2024 Pavement Improvement Program by adding another $775 million, to the previously invested $2.8 billion, in pavement improvements across the state since the strategic 10-year plan was implemented.

This is the seventh year of an accelerated pavement improvement program and this action by the commission adds another 877 miles of roadway to the more than 8,000 miles of ongoing road work.

“We know that South Carolina depends on a safe and reliable transportation system, and we are making good on our promise to the people of South Carolina to improve that system,” said Commission Chairman Tony Cox. “We have more work to do, but the effort is well underway and we are continuing to invest in the improvement of our roads. We are moving people and goods across the region more efficiently – making sure our state is a great place to live and work.”

“As the fourth largest state maintained highway system in the nation, we know we face an incredible challenge to keep that network in good working order – today, we renewed our commitment to meeting that challenge,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E. “When we implemented the strategic 10-year plan in 2018, we set out to make significant improvements in the condition of pavements across the state that were in poor condition due to 30 years of deferred maintenance. I’m proud to report we are well on the way to meeting those goals.”

The plan was implemented after a significant increase in funding provided by the General Assembly in the 2017 Roads Bill. The increased and sustainable revenue stream gave the agency the opportunity to make steady strides toward improving the highway system in South Carolina. The program focuses on four key areas including highway safety, structurally deficient bridges, road resurfacing and interstate widening.

To see the roads, including those in Newberry County, visit: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/cdaa7cbc66de49138dc782ea5cc7bc9e.