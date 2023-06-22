NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of tax and incentive agreement with an entity known as “Project Rubicon.”

While the name of the industry will not be named until third reading, the plant manager, Ebony Mack-Orr, spoke following the vote.

“This is a $72 million investment (from the company) with our facility to expand and modernize, we are really focusing on two platforms, our deli platform and turkey bacon platform, to try and bring more volume back to our facility, but in a safer way,” she said.

Councilperson Todd Johnson commented that “Project Rubicon” is an important part of Newberry County and gave his appreciation of the entity.

The first reading was approved after Councilperson Nick Shealy made a motion and Councilperson Mary Arrowood gave a second.

Council also approved a resolution committing to negotiate a feel-in-lieu of tax agreement with “Project Rubicon” before the first reading of the agreement.

Other business:

• The following employees were recognized: Stacy Guy, 10 years; Georgia Attaway, 25 years; Carol Lively, 30 years; Jeanna Martin, 10 years; Dalton Reynolds, five years; Daniel Calytor, 10 years; Rebeca Graham, 10 years; Christopher Wells, 10 years; Wesley Boland 30 years; Pete Johnson, 30 years.

• Council approved a bid from Satterfield Construction Company in the amount of $329,299 for road repairs to Edgewater Drive, Edgewater Court, Lakepointe Drive, Lakeside Drive and Oak Hill Road. The funding will be provided by the CTC.

