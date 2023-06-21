NEWBERRY COUNTY — A former Newberry County Sheriff’s deputy, Shawn Ray Carnes, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with voyeurism (violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films).

In an arrest warrant obtained from the Newberry County Court House, it states that Carnes violated the victim’s privacy while using the bathroom at a local gym where he reportedly utilized a cell phone to take/attempt to take a picture of the victim through a hole in the office wall that was adjacent to the bathroom that the victim was using.

“When it was brought to our attention, after an internal investigation, he was suspended. We called SLED because that is protocol and they have been investigating it for several weeks,” Sheriff Lee Foster said.

Additionally, Foster said that prior to the decision to charge Carnes, by SLED, and prior to his arrest, Carnes was no longer an employee with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident in question happened while Carnes was off duty, per Foster.

Carnes was released from the Newberry County Detention Center on June 21 on a $5,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.