NEWBERRY COUNTY — For a limited time, Dominion Energy South Carolina customers who schedule a free appliance recycling pickup can receive a $100 cash back rebate – double the usual amount. Residential electric customers can dispose of their old, unwanted secondary refrigerators and freezers through the easy, free and environmentally friendly program.

Customers can receive the $100 cash back if they call or submit an online request by Aug. 31. The scheduled pickup must occur no later than Sept. 30. The rebate is an increase from the program’s typical $50 cash back. Customers and appliances must meet program eligibility.

Since 2014, Dominion Energy has recycled more than 25,000 customer-owned refrigerators and freezers in South Carolina, diverting more than 2.5 million pounds of metal, plastic and glass from local landfills.

“This program provides customers with free and convenient appliance removal from their homes,” said Josh McMillin, program manager. “Not only are we removing an older and oftentimes less energy efficient appliance from their home, but we’re helping reduce waste in landfills in an environmentally friendly way.”

Dominion Energy partners with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Responsible Appliance Disposal program to follow the best practices available. Recycling just one refrigerator keeps over 150 pounds of material out of the waste stream and prevents ozone-depleting substances from being released into the environment.

Customers who participate in the program could save up to $110 annually on their energy bills. Units must be full-sized and in working condition. For more information about program eligibility and rules, and to schedule a free pickup, call 1-877-510-7234 or visit DominionEnergy.com/CashBackSC.