SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is observing National Men’s Health Week by encouraging men to combat preventable health problems and remember the importance of early detection of diseases. Men’s Health Week is June 12-18, concluding on Father’s Day, and is part of International Men’s Health Month.

According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 13.2% of men in the U.S. are in fair or poor health, only 24.2% of men meet the recommended amount of physical activity for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities and 40.5% of men ages 20 and up are considered obese.

“We encourage men to use Men’s Health Week as an opportunity to learn more about what they can do to prevent long-term health issues and to take action,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director. “Schedule an appointment for age-appropriate health screenings and talk to your primary care physician about steps you can take to improve your physical and mental health. The importance of these measures stretch far beyond Men’s Health Month, so it’s important to form healthy habits that can create a lasting change.”

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in South Carolina as well as the leading cause of death and disability across the United States. Risk factors for heart disease include smoking, being overweight, a sedentary lifestyle, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The following steps are recommended to help reduce the risk of heart disease:

• Get your blood pressure and cholesterol levels checked.

• Stay active.

• Eat a healthy diet and use less salt.

• If you drink alcohol, drink in moderation.

• Stay tobacco and vape free.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death for men in South Carolina.

A 2019 report from the South Carolina Cancer Alliance and DHEC shows that cancer rates were 7.3% higher in African American men compared to white men. The cancer mortality difference was even more striking, with a 27.3% higher cancer mortality in African American males compared with white males.

“As we look to improve men’s health across the board, we must also find ways to address long-standing health disparities we see impacting our communities,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer. “During Men’s Health Month, we remind all men that their health matters, no matter their race, socioeconomic status or any other factor. DHEC will continue its work with our community partners toward eliminating health disparities to provide all South Carolinians with a healthier future.”

Because cancer and other health issues disproportionately affect men in the African American community, DHEC especially encourages those residents to stay up to date on screenings and doctor visits as part of the agency’s effort to eliminate health disparities.

Cancer screenings play a critical role in early detection, which can help improve chances of survival. The CDC’s cheat sheet on men’s health screenings provides valuable information on the right times to get tested for colon and lung cancer, and recommends talking to a primary care physician about screening for prostate and skin cancer.

Diabetes is also a continued health concern for men in South Carolina, with both diabetes and prediabetes prevalence increasing from 2011 to 2020. Prediabetes is a condition where one’s blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough for a diagnosis of diabetes. According to recent data, 9.4% of men in South Carolina 2021 were diagnosed with prediabetes.

DHEC encourages South Carolinians who may be at risk to get tested and act early. Those with prediabetes can help prevent or delay type two diabetes by working with a health care professional to learn ways to lose weight and eat healthy.

Last year, DHEC began a partnership with the Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center to raise awareness about diabetes and inform the public on ways to prevent the serious, chronic disease.

Visit the main Men’s Health Network page for more health tips and to learn more about Men’s Health Week.