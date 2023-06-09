NEWBERRY — In 1882, the very first performance at the Newberry Opera House was McAllister the Magician. Whether it was McAllister’s magic or the Berkshire pig they raffled off opening week, something kept the crowds coming back to the Opera House. Over 140 years and a renovation later, the Newberry Opera House presents more than 100 events and shows a season. Newberry Opera House relies on its volunteer staff to make the magic happen.

There are numerous ways to get involved at Newberry Opera House. From joining our performance team as an usher or greeter, working concessions, or becoming a tour guide — the most visible part of the ambassador program. There are also lots of behind-the-scenes positions like our recycling team, drivers, stagehands, and administrative office help.

Did you know that Pam Tillis described playing at the Newberry Opera House as “just like playing in Garth Brook’s living room?” Did you know that before coming to the Opera House, the grand piano was last played at the White House? Did you know that Wesley Tuttle inspired the celebrity wall of signatures in our green room?

These are just some of the fun facts that tour guides share with visitors. Just this past year, the Newberry Opera House had visitors from 39 states as well as multiple countries.

As they start their 25th season, the Newberry Opera House will have visitors from all over stop in and see what the Opera House is all about.

Volunteer Training will be held Saturday, July 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Fun facts about the Opera House history are shared, plus emergency procedures and policies are reviewed. Learn more about the seating process at the Opera House. Those interested in becoming a tour guide, concessions worker, usher or greeter should attend the general session on July 29 with follow-up training in the upcoming weeks.

Come prepared to have your photo taken and be able to provide your social security number for a background check. These are required before working at any shows.

Following the completion of your paperwork, volunteers will be able to sign up for shifts online or with the help of the box office staff who can be reached at 803-276-6264. Volunteers may also email Sierra Wesson, front of house coordinator at Sierra@NewberryOperaHouse.com. Once your paperwork has been entered into the system, you will receive a link to a personal page with your volunteer info, shifts, and times available for you to reference. If you cannot access a computer, they can provide you with a paper copy of your schedule.

Most volunteer positions will allow you to see most of the shows you work- for free. You can also make new friends. Many friendships have formed between the volunteers. One of the biggest reasons Newberry Opera House volunteers join their team is because they know that they are making an impact on their community and are a huge part of making the Opera House experience so magical.

If you are interested in being part of the team that makes the magic happen at the Newberry Opera House, please call 803-276-6264 to register to attend.