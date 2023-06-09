Noah Davenport (left) stands with Superintendent Alvin Pressley (right) after he was awarded one of the 2023 Bennie Bennett Scholarships.

Katlyn Crook (left), Jennifer Shealy (center) and Superintendent Alvin Pressley (right). Crook and Shealy were recently awarded 2023 Bennie Bennett Scholarships.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County School Board recently recognized the senior band members from Mid-Carolina High School after they received the 2023 Outstanding Performance Award by the S.C. Band Director’s Association.

“The OPA is the top award given by the SCBDA each year. MCHS was only one of six schools in the AA Division to receive this award,” said Carson Ware, chief human resource officer with the Newberry County School District.

The senior band members are: Kendellin Haltiwanger, Katy Mae Crooks, Noah Davenport, Ethan Lindler, Cassidy Johnson, Jose Sosa, Isabella Chaidez, Brandon Rojas-Lopez.

“Congratulations,” Ware said.

In other recognitions, the board gave out the 2023 Bennie Bennett Scholarship winners. These scholarships are for students who attend a four-year college in the field of education or a two-year technical college.

Receiving a $500 scholarship to attend a two-year institution are: Abigail Luis-Sanchez from Newberry High School and Noah Davenport from Mid-Carolina High School.

Receiving a $1,000 scholarship to attend a four-year institution are: Tyler Houseal from Newberry High School, Jennifer Shealy from Mid-Carolina High School and Katlyn Crooks from Mid-Carolina High School.

“Congratulations to our scholarship winners and good luck as you continue your education,” Ware said.

