NEWBERRY — The American Legion hosted the annual Memorial Day gathering at Community Hall in Newberry on May 28. The service is held in remembrance of veterans from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces in appreciation and respect for their sacrifices. Nearly 100 people attended the gathering.

Among those who contributed to the service were David Parnell, the Newberry High School JROTC with the advance of colors, Alanna Bowers, who sang the national anthem, and Commanders Eugene Wilson and Henry Brooks of American Legion Posts 219 and 24, respectively.

The keynote speaker was Lieutenant Colonel Scott Hunter. Hunter is from Leesville and currently lives in Prosperity. He retired from the U.S. Army in 2014 after over 22 years of active service.

Hunter delivered a speech that began by evoking Shakespeare’s “Henry V,” the origin of the phrase “band of brothers.” He spoke of the honorable service of our veterans, and of the honor and duty it is to remember their sacrifices, stating that, “we are the grateful people of a grateful nation.”

Hunter ended his speech by encouraging focus on community and finding common ground as a way to honor veterans.