NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council recently recognized employees for their years of service to the county during their May 17 meeting.

The employees recognized were as follows: Gene K. Shealy, 15 years; Laura Lance, 25 years; Teresa Ball, 15 years; DeQuan Mitchell, five years; Tammy Claytor, 15 years, Amberlyn Silvers, 20 years.

Other business:

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance that will rezone 2.85 acres on Adelaide Street from RS-Single Family Residential to R2-Rural. The purpose of the rezoning is to provide commercial personal storage.

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance to provide appropriations for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Council approved second reading for another ordinance that provides appropriations for the Newberry County Library, Piedmont Technical College and the Newberry Agency for Disabilities and Special Needs for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

• Council approved second reading for an ordinance to postpone the implementation of revised values resulting from reassessment and equalization.

