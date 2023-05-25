NEWBERRY — Newberry’s Annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Sunday, May 28 at 4 p.m. at Memorial Park in downtown Newberry.

The service is sponsored by the American Legion, the City of Newberry and Newberry County.

Americans who’ve died in war and Newberry County veterans who have died in the last year will be remembered. The keynote speaker will be LTC Scott Hunter, a veteran and the head of the Junior ROTC program at Newberry High School.

“We encourage people to come to the service,” said Eugene Wilson, commander of American Legion Post 219. “It is important we remember Memorial Day.”

“The Memorial Day ceremony is always a nice service,” said Henry Brooks, commander of American Legion Post 24. “We’ll have the presentation of the colors, music, a remembrance of Americans who’ve fallen serving our country, the recitation of names of Newberry County veterans who’ve passed away in the last year and a POW/MIA remembrance.”