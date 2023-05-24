NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, with assistance from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, are investigating a motor vehicle versus bicyclist collision that occurred last week and left one man dead.

The accident happened at the intersection of Kendall Road and Louis Rich Road, at approximately 6 p.m., on May 16. According to Chief Kevin Goodman, a 2014 Dodge Charger was travelling westbound when an accident occurred with a bicyclist.

The rider on the bicycle was transported to Prisma Health Richland where he succumbed to his injuries.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified Gregory Craig Wadsworth, 50, of Newberry, as the bicyclist in the collision.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, Newberry City Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

